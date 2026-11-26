NuWays AG / Key word(s): Conference

Invitation: NuWays Digital Defence Day on Dec. 4th 2026

26.11.2026 / 13:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Invitation: NuWays Digital Defence Day on Dec. 4th 2026

We are pleased to invite you to the second NuWays Digital Defence Day on December 4th, 2026. Leading European defence companies will provide insights into their development and will be available for questions in live Q&A sessions afterwards.

Each company will have its own dedicated slot to present its growth story and highlight key strategic and operational developments driving the defence sector.

Participating companies:

CEOTRONICS | Argo Defence | Rheinmetall | SMAG | Astor Group | Bittium

Date: Dec. 4th, 2026, 09:00 – 16:45

Format: Online

Language: Englisch

Agenda:

09:00 – 09:45 CEOTRONICS AG – DE0005407407

10:00 – 10:45 Argo Defence Group AB – SE0026820540

11:00 – 11:45 Rheinmetall AG – DE0007030009

13:00 – 13:45 SMAG Mobile Antenna Masts AG – DE000A42FR12

14:00 – 14:45 Scandinavian Astor Group AB – SE0019175274

15:00 – 15:45 Bittium Oyj – FI0009007264

Please register via the following link an.

We look forward to your participation!

Questions & Contact:

For any questions regarding participation or further information, please feel free to contact:

Simon F. Keller - ...

Julius Neittamo - ...

About NuWays:

NuWays AG is an independent investment banking boutique with a clear focus on small & mid caps. With a holistic approach combining equity research, corporate access, ECM and equity story advisory, NuWays guides companies throughout their entire capital markets lifecycle – with direct access to over 4,000 institutional and private investors across Europe. The mission: bringing issuers and investors together at eye level – driving transparency and visibility in the capital markets. 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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