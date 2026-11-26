Vonovia And The Free State Of Bavaria Plan A Billion-Euro Investment In New Construction, Modernization, And Neighborhood Development
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Vonovia SE
/ Key word(s): Alliance
Vonovia and the Free State of Bavaria plan a billion-euro investment in new construction, modernization, and neighborhood development
26.11.2026 / 14:17 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vonovia and the Free State of Bavaria plan a billion-euro investment in new construction, modernization, and neighborhood development
Image caption 2: Bavaria's Minister-President Dr. Markus Söder (center) broke ground on Lützelsteinerstraße in Munich. Also in attendance at the project kickoff were (from left): Henning Schulze (Head of Vonovia's Southern Region), Christian Bernreiter (Bavarian Minister of State for Housing, Construction, and Transportation), Mona Fuchs (Second Mayor of Munich), and Luka Mucic (CEO of Vonovia). The infill development will create 62 new apartments there. At the same time, the existing buildings from the 1960s will undergo energy-efficiency upgrades. The image and video material provided in the media library is available to media representatives for free use. About Vonovia Vonovia SE is Europe's leading residential real estate company. With more than 527,000 residential units in Germany, Sweden and Austria, the focus is on letting and developing modern and energy-efficient housing. At an average in-place rent of €8.57/sqm/month (€8.41 in Germany), the company operates in the affordable housing segment. In the first nine months of 2026, Vonovia invested around €950 million in the modernization of its housing portfolio and the construction of new apartments. Vonovia aims to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns to shareholders, a home with a high quality of living and excellent service to its tenants, and a modern, challenging, and rewarding work environment to its employees. The Bochum-based company has been listed on the stock exchange since 2013. Since September 2015 Vonovia has been a constituent in the DAX40. Vonovia SE is also a constituent of additional national and international indices, including DAX 50 ESG, DivDax Dow Jones Best-in-Class Europe Index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, EURO STOXX ESG Leaders 50, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Developed Europe, and GPR 250 World. Vonovia has a workforce of approximately 13,100 employees. Disclaimer This press release has been prepared by Vonovia SE and/or its affiliates (together,“Vonovia”) for information purposes only. This press release includes statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Vonovia ("forward-looking statements") which reflect various assumptions concerning anticipated results taken from Vonovia's current business plan or from public sources which have not been independently verified or assessed by Vonovia and which may or may not prove to be correct. Any forward-looking statements reflect current expectations based on the current business plan and various other assumptions and involve significant risks and uncertainties. They should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements only speak as at the date the press release is provided to the recipient. It is up to the recipient of this press release to make its own assessment of the validity of any forward-looking statements and assumptions and no liability is accepted by Vonovia in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions. Vonovia accepts no liability whatsoever to the extent permitted by applicable law for any direct, indirect or consequential loss or penalty arising from any use of this press release, its contents or preparation or otherwise in connection with it. No representation or warranty (whether express or implied) is given in respect of any information in this press release or that this press release is suitable for the recipient's purposes. The publication of this press release does not imply that the information herein is correct as at any time subsequent to the date hereof. Vonovia has no obligation whatsoever to update or revise any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent after the publication of this press release. This publication may include supplementary financial measures that are not clearly defined in applicable financial reporting frameworks and that may be considered alternative performance measures (non-GAAP measures). These supplemental financial measures should not be viewed in isolation or as alternatives to measures of Vonovia's net assets and financial positions or results of operations as presented in accordance with the applicable financial reporting framework in its consolidated financial statements. Despite the use of the same or similar terminology, the calculation by other companies that report or describe similarly titled alternative performance measures may vary. 26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
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|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vonovia SE
|Universitätsstraße 133
|44803 Bochum
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 234 314 1609
|Fax:
|+49 234 314 2995
|E-mail:
|...
|Internet:
|ISIN:
|DE000A1ML7J1
|WKN:
|A1ML7J
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299005A2ZEP6AP7KM81
|EQS News ID:
|2442840
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2442840 26.11.2026 CET/CEST
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