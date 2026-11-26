Nakiki SE / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Cryptocurrency / Blockchain

NAKIKI SE Assumes Exclusive Marketing Rights for ecrop GmbH's OmniOmni Ecosystem

26.11.2026 / 14:17 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main / Amberg, 26.11.2026. NAKIKI SE (ISIN DE000A41YG13, WKN A41YG1) is assuming exclusive marketing rights for the OmniOmni Ecosystem developed by ecrop GmbH, Amberg, and will in future support issuers in connection with new securities offerings. This marks the beginning of the operational cooperation between the two companies.

What Is Being Marketed

ecrop GmbH develops and operates the OmniOmni Ecosystem, a modular software infrastructure for the issuance, registration, custody and transfer of digital securities. The ecosystem includes, among other components, OmniAsset for maintaining registers and managing digital securities under the German Electronic Securities Act (Gesetz über elektronische Wertpapiere – eWpG), OmniSafe for the custody of digital assets, OmniEagle for automated KYC and anti-money laundering compliance, OmniBoss for the centralized management of the deployed components, and OmniPersona for registration, identity verification and access management.

The ecosystem operates on ecrop GmbH's proprietary blockchain infrastructure: a private, permissioned network based on the Ethereum protocol and technically implemented using Hyperledger Besu. Unlike public blockchains, the network provides controlled participation, access and data management. These features are essential for deployment in regulated capital markets, particularly with regard to data protection and traceability for supervisory authorities and auditors.

ecrop GmbH acts exclusively as a technical service provider for digital financial market infrastructure. Regulated services requiring authorization, particularly crypto securities register management and crypto custody services, are provided by customers and partners holding the necessary regulatory licenses. ecrop GmbH does not conduct any regulated business requiring its own authorization.

NAKIKI SE contributes its capital markets expertise and access to issuers, banks, stock exchanges and investors. Through its exclusive marketing mandate, NAKIKI SE assumes responsibility for the platform's commercial expansion and scaling.

Applications for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

A medium-sized company can raise capital for a new production line by issuing an electronic bond. A growth company can issue an electronic convertible bond, giving investors the opportunity to acquire an equity stake at a later stage. In a hybrid offering, a digital tranche can be combined with a conventional securities tranche.

NAKIKI SE provides preparatory and supporting services, particularly the structuring of securities offerings, preparation of documentation, coordination of the parties involved and facilitation of market access. Regulated services requiring authorization, particularly investment brokerage and placement activities, are carried out exclusively by institutions and intermediaries holding the necessary regulatory licenses or operating under the liability of an authorized institution.

The Bitcoin treasury strategy remains an integral part of the company's balance sheet structure.

Additional Regulatory Tailwinds

Further momentum is coming not only from Germany but also from the central banking sector. On November 23, 2026, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank decided to accept securities issued on DLT platforms under the EU DLT Pilot Regime as eligible collateral for Eurosystem credit operations. One of the requirements is that such securities must be made available through an approved connection to a central securities depository on the TARGET2-Securities platform.

Securities issued and settled entirely through DLT networks will be assessed by the Eurosystem in a subsequent step. Consequently, crypto securities issued under the German Electronic Securities Act are not automatically covered by this decision.

ecrop GmbH is therefore assessing the possibility of connecting its software to authorized DLT platforms in order to support the anticipated new phase of market development as well.

About NAKIKI SE

NAKIKI SE is a publicly listed European stock corporation headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The company's shares are listed in the General Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A41YG13, WKN A41YG1). The company pursues a Bitcoin treasury strategy and is expanding its business into digital capital market infrastructure.

About ecrop GmbH

ecrop GmbH, headquartered in Amberg, Germany, develops software solutions for digital securities and tokenized assets. Through its OmniOmni Ecosystem, the company provides modular infrastructure for issuance, register management, custody and compliance, operating its own private blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol.

ecrop GmbH is exclusively a technology provider and does not provide regulated financial services requiring authorization.

Contact

NAKIKI SE

Hanauer Landstraße 204

60314 Frankfurt am Main

Germany

Phone: +49 69 348 70 250

Email:...

Website:

26.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

