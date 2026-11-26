MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) More than 6,000 athletes, including over 250 international participants from 46 countries, are taking part in the three-day Ahmedabad edition of HYROX, an international fitness competition being held at the Gandhinagar Helipad Ground from November 26 to 28.

Around 3,000 participants have travelled from outside Gujarat to compete in the event, while approximately 8,000 spectators are expected to attend over the three days.

Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi inaugurated the competition on Thursday and also joined the participants on the track, taking part in various functional workout stations.

He interacted with athletes and spectators and reviewed the arrangements at the venue. Speaking at the inauguration, Sanghavi said: "Hosting an international sporting event of this scale is an important milestone for Gujarat and would strengthen the state's preparedness to organise larger sporting events in the future."

He highlighted the potential of international sporting competitions to contribute to Gujarat's economy and tourism sector, particularly by promoting niche sports tourism.

"Such events also provided an opportunity to showcase Gujarat's hospitality and cultural heritage to an international audience," he added.

Apart from competing, athletes and delegates are expected to visit prominent tourist destinations across the state, including Dharoi, Polo Forest, Somnath and Kutch.

The event is part of the state Tourism Department's initiative to bring internationally recognised sporting competitions to the state and strengthen its position as a destination for sports tourism.

HYROX is a global indoor fitness competition that combines running with functional workout stations in a standardised race format. The same format is followed at competitions worldwide, allowing athletes of different fitness levels to participate and compete.

The Ahmedabad edition is being held over three days, with participants from across India and overseas competing in the event.