MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, (Karnataka) Nov 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said that Constitution lessons will be added to the syllabus of all government and private schools in the state, from the next academic year.

Speaking at the Constitution Day programme held on Thursday at the Maharaja College Ground, he said the Constitution is not just a book. It is the protective shield of every Indian's rights, dignity, freedom and equality. He said children should learn its values from an early age.

He said children must learn the ideas of the Constitution, and that students should not only read it but also follow its principles in daily life. Youth parliaments will be set up in assembly constituencies to build democratic awareness and leadership among young people.

He said every citizen's vote has equal value, whether it belongs to the Prime Minister or to an ordinary person, rich or poor. However, he expressed concern about attempts to remove the votes of backward classes, minorities and Dalits from voter lists, and said this must be taken seriously. He called on everyone to stand united to protect their right to vote.

He warned that attacks on democracy through misuse of constitutional institutions are being closely watched by the country. Protecting democracy matters more than personal worship, he said, and if the Constitution survives, the country's unity, integrity and peace will survive too.

He praised Dr B R Ambedkar, who was given the task of drafting the Constitution under the guidance of Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru. He said the Constitution should be seen as India's national book. Like a blueprint for a house, it is the foundation of the nation. It can change with time, but its core values of justice, freedom, equality and brotherhood must never be forgotten.

He said the Constitution gives power not only to the Chief Minister, ministers, MLAs and panchayat members, but also gives ordinary people the right to question those in power. If justice is denied, people can approach the courts. He said the Constitution upholds one law and one justice for all.

He also said he stands before the public as a farmer's son and a public servant who has worked for people for 40 years, and that the Constitution gave him strength and inspiration.

He said the Constitution aims to give equal opportunity and justice to all sections of society. He recalled that the Siddaramaiah-led government (2013 to 2018) decided to allocate funds for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in proportion to their population. He also recalled that the Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the addition of "socialist" and "secular" to the Preamble during Indira Gandhi's time.

He also referred to Barack Obama and Nelson Mandela's praise for the Indian Constitution, and told the newsmen that 12 people from Karnataka played important roles in drafting the Constitution, including K C Reddy, S Nijalingappa and Kengal Hanumanthaiah.