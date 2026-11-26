MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, said on Thursday that 3,37,970 Form 6 were received for inclusion of names as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, whose period of filing claims and objections closed a day earlier.

As part of the claims and objections process, as on date, 3,03,353 Form-6, 36,373 Form-7 and 2,76,498 Form-8 have also been disposed of during the ongoing period of disposal of claims and objections, said a statement.

The remaining claims and objections, received up to November 25, are likely to be disposed of by December 15, and the final electoral roll will be published on December 22 after disposal of all claims and objections, said the statement.

During the SIR period from August 31 to November 25, the election office issued notices to 33,14,032 electors under no-mapping and logical discrepancies. Out of these, till Thursday as many as 33,00,164 electors have been parked for inclusion in the final electoral roll, it said.

Sharing data related to the SIR, the Delhi CEO said that as many as 37,038 Form-7s, which are used for objections to proposed inclusions or requests for deletion of names from electoral rolls, were received during the process.

During the SIR, the number of Form-8 applications, seeking corrections, changes in particulars or other modifications in electoral rolls, stood at 1,26,241.

In all, the Delhi CEO received 5,01,880 forms, including all types, during the SIR, whose window for claims and objections ended on Wednesday.

In comparison, during the pre-SIR period before August 31, 2026, the election office received 5,25, 990 applications, including Form-6, Form-6A, Form-7 and Form-8, said the statement.

The Delhi CEO said, as per ECI's instructions dated November 6, BLOs are currently visiting House to House to distribute Enumeration Forms to those electors whose names could not be included in the Draft Electoral Roll on account of being marked as ASDD (Absent, Shifted, Dead and Duplicate). The last date for submission of enumeration forms is November 30.

The Delhi CEO's statement said,“It is also informed that electors can still fill Form-6 for inclusion of their names in the electoral roll. However, all Forms received after the last date of filing claims and objections, i.e. 25.11.2026, will be disposed only after publication of the final electoral roll.”