MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 26 (IANS) School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Thursday directed officials to expedite the recruitment process for government school teachers and complete the examination process by January, with appointment orders to be issued by March-April to ensure that newly recruited teachers join schools when the next academic year begins in June.

He instructed senior department officials to strictly adhere to the recruitment timeline and ensure that there were no further delays in filling vacant teaching positions.

The directions were issued at a meeting chaired by Bangarappa at the Samagra Shikshana Karnataka office in Bengaluru, attended by senior department officials and members of the Legislative Council. He specifically directed Additional Chief Secretary of the School Education Department Rashmi Mahesh to ensure that the recruitment process was completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The meeting also held detailed discussions on various issues faced by teachers and employees of aided primary and secondary schools and pre-university colleges.

Among the major issues discussed was the demand to bring aided school employees whose recruitment notifications were issued before April 1, 2006, but who received appointment orders subsequently, under the Old Pension Scheme on the lines of government employees.

The meeting also discussed implementing the High Court's order concerning notional pay for employees of aided educational institutions and filling vacancies that have arisen in aided schools and colleges since 2015 without further delay.

Other issues included filling vacant posts in aided primary schools dating back to 1998, implementing the House Committee report on simplifying the renewal of school recognition and addressing alleged injustice in granting time-bound promotions to teachers and lecturers after 15, 20 and 25 years of service, particularly those promoted from primary schools to high schools and pre-university colleges.

The participants also sought the extension of the Arogya Sanjeevani health insurance scheme, currently available to government employees, to employees of aided institutions. They also demanded that menstrual leave provided to women government employees be extended to women working in aided institutions.

The meeting further discussed reducing the additional workload on teachers of government, aided and unaided schools arising from maintaining records and uploading documents online alongside their regular teaching responsibilities.

The members urged the government to recruit physical education teachers and lecturers in government primary and secondary schools and pre-university colleges, provide grants to Kannada-medium schools established after 1995 and extend the bilingual policy to aided schools.

They also sought the abolition of penalties imposed on students seeking admission to aided schools and colleges.

Responding positively to the issues raised, Bangarappa instructed the concerned officials to examine the demands promptly and initiate necessary action.

JDS Legislative Council member A.P. Ranganath requested the government to extend health insurance facilities to teachers working in unaided schools and colleges.

Responding to the request, the Minister asked him to submit a written representation and assured that he would discuss the matter with the Health Minister before taking an appropriate decision.

MLCs S.V. Sankanoor, S.L. Bhoje Gowda, Shashil G. Namoshi, Dhananjay Sarji, Hanumanth Nirani and K. Vivekananda, along with School Education Department Commissioner Prabhuling Kavalikatti and other officials, attended the meeting.