MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 26 (IANS) Singer-actress Ariana Grande, who received a lot of positive response to her work in 'Wicked: For Good', has opened up on the effect of criticism on her during her childhood.

The 33-year-old actress has enjoyed huge success despite the criticism, and Ariana is proud of the fact that she's always remained true to herself.

The actress-singer recently appeared on Las Culturistas podcast, where she said,“I'll say like people's reactions have never dictated how I've created moving forward. I've never changed my musical style or whatever based on what I think people want from me. I've always moved authentically in that way, that's something I'm proud of”.

Ariana has faced lots of criticism during the course of her career, but the actress-singer feels never got bogged down, and continued doing her thing.

She said,“(Criticism) has always, in the past, I think, hurt me a lot. And now I really do feel like as long as I'm creating from an authentic place and being honest and sharing what I know needs to come out and making things that I love, let the chips fall where they may. My people will be my people, and it's okay if they're not”.

Ariana had earlier shared that she would be taking a step back from the spotlight once she's finished her 'Eternal Sunshine Tour'.

When the show host Bowen Yang joked that she was "retiring", Ariana said, "Yes. After this. Goodbye. Evaporating. I will be very visible. I'll be very out and about. I'll be... I'm a live person. I'm not an evaporator”.

She shared that she'll still be present with her beauty brand during her break, as she said,“I'll be very available on Instagram. I'll be applying lots of lip gloss”.

Meanwhile, the actress can be seen in the recently released film 'Focker-In-Law'.