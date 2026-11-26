MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Professional Communication Corporation – Nedaa, alongside mission-critical communications specialist Sepura, will showcase the future of field communications at GITEX GLOBAL 2026. The joint participation will focus on the integration of TETRA systems and broadband technologies, and their combined role in supporting operational readiness and continuity across government entities and vital sectors. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Sepura will be present on Nedaa's stand, offering a technical perspective on the evolving needs of frontline users and how reliable voice communications increasingly must be combined with the capabilities of data applications. Visiting organisations will have the opportunity to discuss their operational requirements and explore best practice approaches to developing their mission-critical communications capabilities in line with their mission requirements.

During the exhibition, Sepura will present hybrid solutions that combine proven TETRA voice capabilities with high-speed 4G/5G broadband data services across a range of handheld and vehicle-mounted communication devices. The portfolio on show reflects the diverse requirements of field operations, from direct voice communication to applications and information sharing, with an emphasis on durability, clear audio and ease of use in even the most demanding working environments. Furthermore, it will highlight the potential of broadband to enable users to access a growing range of operational applications, from dispatch and navigation, to live video streaming and drone applications.

The joint participation will also highlight the importance of a gradual approach to adopting broadband Mission Critical Services (MCX), while continuing to benefit from existing TETRA networks. This approach enables organisations to plan the development of their communications capabilities around operational priorities, unlocking the potential of broadband-enabled use cases, preserving the value of existing investments and minimising disruption during technological transitions.

These topics are particularly relevant to public safety, emergency services, transport and utilities, where effective coordination depends on clear and timely information sharing between field teams and control rooms. Combining voice communications with data applications can strengthen situational awareness and support decision-making and responses to changing operational conditions.

The joint Nedaa-Sepura presence at this year's GITEX underlines the importance of collaboration between network operators and technology companies in advancing critical communications and connecting innovation with practical user needs. Nedaa's stand will also provide a platform for government entities, industry specialists and technology partners to exchange insights and explore opportunities to develop services that support Dubai's future readiness.

, said:“Secure, reliable and resilient communications are fundamental to public safety, effective emergency response and the continuity of vital services. At Nedaa, we are committed to advancing Dubai's mission-critical communications infrastructure to meet the increasingly sophisticated requirements of government entities and frontline teams. Our participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 reflects this commitment, highlighting how the integration of established TETRA networks with advanced broadband technologies can enhance operational coordination, situational awareness and readiness for future challenges. Through our collaboration with technology partners such as Sepura, we continue to explore innovative solutions that strengthen Dubai's critical communications ecosystem while ensuring the reliability and continuity that mission-critical operations demand.”

“Effective mission-critical communications start with understanding the real challenges faced by people on the ground. Sepura's partnership with Nedaa brings together our decades of experience developing mission-critical communications technology with their expertise in delivering localised capabilities that meet the unique requirements of users in the region. GITEX GLOBAL 2026 gives us an opportunity to demonstrate just what our partnership can deliver for organisations today, while engaging with them about the capabilities they will need tomorrow.”