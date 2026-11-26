Al Ghurair Development extends its relational philosophy beyond its buildings, fostering direct connections between architects, emerging talent, clients and partners. Renowned Portuguese architect Manuel Aires Mateus and CEO Sultan Al Ghurair shared insights with university students, while offering prospective residents, investors and broker partners direct access through private meetings. In collaboration with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, the initiative reinforces Al Ghurair's commitment to supporting local talent by connecting emerging architects with international architectural expertise, bridging academic learning and industry practice. With only 80 residences now available for sale to prospective clients and investors, comprising two-bedroom, two-bedroom duplex and three-bedroom homes, Tessera offered a tangible example of how architectural thinking and human behaviour inform Al Ghurair Development's relational approach to residential living.

Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Building on the recent launch of Tessera, Al Ghurair Development is taking a differentiated approach to the sale of its residences. The developer brought internationally acclaimed Portuguese architect Manuel Aires Mateus to Dubai, giving prospective residents, investors and broker partners the opportunity to engage directly with the architect and CEO Sultan Al Ghurair through private meetings, and gain firsthand insight into the architectural thinking behind the future homes. Extending its relational philosophy beyond the business, Al Ghurair Development also collaborated with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) to connect emerging UAE architectural talent with international expertise through a lecture and open dialogue with university students and faculty. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The initiative centred around Tessera in Dubai South, Aires Mateus' first residential project in the UAE, exploring how architectural thinking translates into homes that respond to the people who inhabit them. Conceived as a series of stacked homes, the development brings the spatial qualities and privacy of townhouse living into a gated, low-density apartment setting, creating the sense of living without immediate neighbours. The architecture extends the interiors outwards, drawing natural light into the corridors and homes, while a considered hierarchy of living spaces creates a balance between privacy, family life and social interaction.

The morning programme, organised in partnership with AGF at Paus Club in Dubai, welcomed students and faculty from the American University of Sharjah and Ajman University. The collaboration reflects Al Ghurair's commitment to strengthening connections between education and industry, giving young people greater exposure to professional practice. The afternoon session brought clients and broker partners together with the architect and CEO for private, one-to-one meetings to get a deeper understanding directly from the makers of the residences. Manuel Aires Mateus offered insight into the creative process, from initial concept to the experience of home, while Sultan Al Ghurair shared the developer's perspective on building homes that accommodate residents' changing needs and that give value back to the people who live in it.

Sultan Al Ghurair, CEO of Al Ghurair Development, said:“We believe the responsibility of a developer extends beyond constructing buildings. It begins with understanding the relationships between people, their residences and the communities around them. Our approach considers a home in relation to the people who inhabit it, the spaces that connect them and the wider environment around them. That thinking shapes how we engage with those who will live in, invest in and represent our developments.”

With only 80 residences available for sale to prospective clients and investors, comprising two-bedroom, two-bedroom duplex and three-bedroom homes, Tessera offered a tangible example of how architectural thinking and human behaviour inform Al Ghurair Development's relational approach to residential living.

Manuel Aires Mateus, Founding Partner of Aires Mateus, said:“Architecture is a cultural phenomenon. Before we think about the form of a building, we think about the people who will inhabit it, the way light enters a space, the relationship between what is open and what is enclosed, and the moments that make a place feel like home. At Tessera, we have explored how these ideas can create a different relationship between the home, the garden and the city. Sharing this process with young architects is important because architecture develops through curiosity and questions. It is through this dialogue that we discover new possibilities. Whether in the infrastructure, the community, or the potential of emerging talent, I see great promise in the UAE.”

Al Ghurair Development's collaboration with the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) builds on the Foundation's decade-long work to expand educational opportunities across the region, highlighting the role of the private sector in enriching higher education and developing the next generation of talent. By involving university students in a working discussion of Tessera, the programme provided an opportunity to understand how architectural concepts are developed, challenged and applied in a residential project.

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, CEO of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, said:“Industry shares a responsibility for educating the young people it will one day rely on. Through our partnership with Al Ghurair Development, students and faculty explored a real project with a global leader in architecture and heard firsthand what shaped the design. Faculty can now bring that insight to other classrooms. We want this kind of access to become a regular part of how young people across our region prepare for their chosen professions.”

This initiative reflects Al Ghurair Development's wider commitment to creating places through a dialogue between architectural vision, human experience and the surrounding environment. Drawing on Al Ghurair's decades of experience in developing, managing and operating properties across Dubai, the company collaborates with internationally recognised architects whose individual philosophies bring new perspectives to residential living. Underpinning this approach is a belief that the long-term value of a development lies not only in its architecture, but in the relationships it fosters between people, place and community.

About Al Ghurair Development:

Al Ghurair Development is the freehold real estate arm of Al Ghurair, with a growing portfolio of premium and super-prime residential developments across Dubai. Drawing on decades of experience in developing, managing and operating more than 20,000 residential, commercial, retail, hotel and serviced units, the company combines a deep understanding of Dubai's built environment with a relational approach to creating homes and communities.

Working with internationally recognised architects, Al Ghurair Development brings together distinct architectural perspectives with a focus on everyday functionality, quality of living and long-term value. Its portfolio includes Wedyan on Dubai Canal, designed by Japanese architect Kengo Kuma and the first development under Al Ghurair Collection, its super-prime residential brand; premium developments such as Weave in Jumeirah Village Circle, designed by Australian architect Joe Adsett; and Tessera in Dubai South, designed by Portuguese architect Manuel Aires Mateus. Future projects include a residential development in Wadi Al Safa 3 and a district-scale masterplan in Al Jaddaf.

Guided by Al Ghurair's purpose, 'In pursuit of better', Al Ghurair Development is committed to creating enduring places that respond to the people who inhabit them, the communities they form and the city around them.

About Al Ghurair:

Al Ghurair is one of the largest diversified family business groups in the Middle East, with operations in five distinct strategic sectors: Foods, Development, Mobility, Infrastructure and Property Management. Established in 1960 as a trading business, Al Ghurair was one of the first pillars of industry and commerce in the United Arab Emirates. From modest beginnings, and with a proud history of innovation and entrepreneurship, the Al Ghurair family name is synonymous with the heritage, evolution, and vision of the UAE.

Headquartered in Dubai, the business' diversified operations span eight countries across the globe, employing approximately 28,000 people. Today, Al Ghurair continues to build on its enduring 60+ year legacy, guided by its purpose: 'In pursuit of better', as it strives to facilitate meaningful and sustainable change across the communities within which it operates.

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation AGF:

The Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF), established in 2015, is the largest private philanthropy dedicated to education in the Arab region. AGF is committed to empowering Emirati and Arab youth by providing access to quality educational programs. Through various initiatives and strategic partnerships, AGF equips the next generation with the skills and knowledge needed to contribute to the sustainable development of the region. To date, AGF has positively impacted over 500,000 Emirati and Arab youth, fostering their growth and contributions to the region's development.