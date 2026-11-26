MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Collaboration will bring Accenture's practitioner-led learning and industry expertise into University of Dubai programs to help students build future-ready skills Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates; Nov, 2026 - University of Dubai and Accenture NYSE: ACN today announced a collaboration through Accenture LearnVantage to bring industry-led learning experiences into the university's academic programs, helping over a thousand students build skills and gain practical exposure for a rapidly changing world of work.

Under the agreement, Accenture will design and deliver industry modules and learning experiences that combine industry-validated content with subject-matter expertise. University of Dubai will integrate approved modules into its programs, while retaining responsibility for its curriculum, admissions, assessment and academic credentials.

The collaboration will give students experiential, practitioner-led learning that complements their academic studies and prepares them for the workplace. H.E. Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, President of University of Dubai, said:“Our partnership with Accenture is more than a collaboration. It is an opportunity to transform how our students learn, grow, and prepare for the future. By connecting them with Accenture's world-class expertise, global perspectives, and real-world industry experience, we are opening doors to invaluable learning opportunities that extend far beyond the classroom. Together, we aim to empower our students with the knowledge, confidence, and capabilities to become the next generation of industry leaders and innovators.”

Natasha Banth, Managing Director, Global Academia Head, Accenture LearnVantage, said:“The skills needed to succeed are changing rapidly as technology and AI reshape industries and the way we work. Through this collaboration with University of Dubai, we are bringing industry experience and practitioner-led learning closer to students, helping strengthen the connection between education and the workplace and supporting the UAE's ambition to develop a future-ready workforce.”

Through Accenture LearnVantage, Accenture helps organizations build the technology, business and industry skills needed for reinvention. The collaboration with University of Dubai extends these capabilities into higher education, giving the next generation of talent earlier access to Accenture's industry knowledge and learning expertise.

About Accenture:

Accenture is a business reinvention and technology company. Our ambition is to be the reinvention partner of choice for our clients and lead in the safe, widespread adoption of AI, and to be the most client-focused, AI-enabled, great place to work in the world. Our approximately 814,000 people bring deep insights across industries and functions, with capabilities spanning strategy, process, operating model, change management, talent, data, technology and AI. We deliver this expertise through consulting, managed services, proprietary assets and platforms, and increasingly, software. We bring innovation and new solutions informed by our experience across industries, enabling us to apply relevant insights, capabilities and leading practices from adjacent sectors to address emerging business challenges and opportunities. We serve more than 9,000 clients and generated revenues of approximately $74 billion in fiscal year 2026. Visit us at accenture.

About the University of Dubai:

University of Dubai (UD) is a leading private university in the UAE, established in 1997 and owned by the Dubai Chamber of Commerce. Located in Dubai Academic City, UD provides an internationally focused learning environment that combines academic excellence, innovation, industry engagement, and career readiness.

The University offers more than 26 undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral, and professional programs across Business, Engineering & Information Technology, and Law, designed to respond to the evolving needs of industry and the global economy. UD also continues to expand its international academic partnerships, including dual-degree opportunities with the University of London, with academic direction from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) for selected programs.

UD's academic programs are accredited in the UAE, with internationally recognised accreditations including AACSB International for Dubai Business School and ABET for selected Engineering and Information Technology programs. These accreditations reinforce the University's commitment to internationally recognised standards of academic quality.

With a 90.4% employment rate, strong industry connections, and an emphasis on practical and experiential learning, UD prepares graduates to succeed in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven world. Its diverse academic community includes students from more than 40 nationalities, creating a truly global learning environment. Sustainability is also central to the University's vision.

Its LEED Platinum and LEED Zero Energy-certified campus reflects UD's commitment to sustainable innovation and supports the UAE's vision for carbon neutrality by 2050.