MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Agreement supports closer regulatory collaboration and growing capital market connectivity between Africa and the Middle East Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, United Arab Emirates November 2026: The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), the independent banking, financial services and markets regulator of Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central African Financial Market Supervisory Commission (Commission de Surveillance du Marché Financier de l'Afrique Centrale, COSUMAF).

COSUMAF regulates the regional financial market of the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa (CEMAC), comprising six Central African member states. The MoU provides the DFSA and COSUMAF with a clear basis for consultation, information exchange and mutual assistance on regulatory and supervisory matters. This will enable both authorities to draw on each other's knowledge and expertise, supporting effective oversight as cross-border financial activity continues to evolve.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, and Jacqueline Adiaba-Nkembe, President of COSUMAF, signed the agreement on 24 November 2026 in Madrid, on the sidelines of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Growth and Emerging Market Committee meeting – reinforcing the importance of international regulatory cooperation as capital markets become increasingly global.

The signing reflects the increasing flow of capital and investment between Africa and the Middle East, and DIFC's role as a gateway between the two regions. This builds on DIFC's established role as the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, with the Republic of the Congo recently becoming the first African sovereign issuer to list securities on Nasdaq Dubai, totalling US$1.55 billion.

Mark Steward, Chief Executive of the DFSA, said:“Capital markets play an important role in connecting economies, directing investment and creating opportunities for sustainable growth. As investment increasingly crosses borders and regions, trust, transparency and effective regulation become even more important. Our agreement with COSUMAF creates an important relationship with a regulator representing six Central African markets, providing a basis for dialogue, information exchange and collaboration. It forms part of the DFSA's broader international approach to regulatory cooperation, ensuring that we can work effectively with counterparts as capital markets become increasingly interconnected.”

Jacqueline Adiaba-Nkembe, President of COSUMAF, said:“This Memorandum of Understanding with the DFSA marks an important step in COSUMAF's international cooperation. It provides a clear framework for exchanging information and assisting each other in the supervision of our respective markets, at a time when financial activity increasingly crosses borders. For COSUMAF, whose mission is to protect savings invested in financial instruments and to ensure the proper functioning of the Regional Financial Market of Central Africa, close cooperation with a regulator as experienced as the DFSA strengthens our supervisory capacity and our ability to work with our international counterparts, in line with our commitments as a member of IOSCO.”

The COSUMAF agreement represents another important step in the DFSA's expanding engagement across Africa, strengthening its regulatory cooperation in Central Africa alongside established relationships with authorities in Egypt, Mauritius, Morocco and South Africa. At the end of 2025, the DFSA had more than 120 cooperation arrangements worldwide, supporting information sharing, supervisory cooperation and effective oversight of cross-border financial services.