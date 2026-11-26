Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 26 (ANI): India and the UAE held the 14th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, during which both nations discussed emerging geopolitical realities and the prevailing "no war, no peace" security environment. During the meeting, officials representing both countries identified concrete steps to translate their leadership's vision into tangible security outcomes. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh headed the Indian side.

"The 14th India-UAE JDCC was held in Abu Dhabi, giving fresh impetus to the Strategic Defence Partnership between the two countries. Both sides deliberated on emerging geopolitical realities and the prevailing 'no war, no peace' security environment. The two countries outlined actionable points to translate the leadership's vision into tangible security outcomes," the Ministry of Defence stated on X. Singh is presently on a two-day visit to the UAE for the JDCC deliberations. On Wednesday, he paid tribute at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi, honouring soldiers who laid down their lives in service of the UAE, according to the ministry's statement.

Earlier, the 13th edition of the India-UAE Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting took place in New Delhi on July 30, 2025. Last month, India and the UAE held the joint military exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 in Uttarakhand's Chaubatia, underscoring both armies' mutual commitment to operational excellence and lasting defence ties, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

"The India-UAE Joint Military Exercise Mountain Guardian 2026 concluded at the Foreign Training Node, Chaubatia, Uttarakhand, following intensive joint training from 05 to 18 October 2026," the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army posted on X. "Troops of the Indian Army and the UAE Armed Forces undertook joint planning, tactical drills and integrated field exercises, focusing on enhancing interoperability, operational coordination and combat effectiveness in sub-conventional operations. The exercise reaffirmed the shared commitment of both Armies to operational excellence, enhanced interoperability and enduring military cooperation, further strengthening the India-UAE strategic defence partnership," it added.

Earlier in September, both nations held the 10th Navy Staff Talks in Abu Dhabi, where delegations discussed bolstering operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions. During the meeting, officials from India and the UAE reiterated their resolve to deepen bilateral naval cooperation and maritime ties, according to a statement issued by the Indian Navy. "10th India-UAE Navy Staff Talks were held in Abu Dhabi from 16-17 Sep 2026, co-chaired by Cmde Kartik Srimal, Cmde (FC) and Staff Brig Obaid Mubarak Al Ghfeli, Chief of Staff Ops and Plans, UAE Navy," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X. "Discussions focused on enhancing operational engagements, training exchanges, maritime security and professional interactions, reaffirming commitment to further strengthening bilateral naval cooperation and deepening India-UAE maritime partnership," the statement added.