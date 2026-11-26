Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 26 (ANI): A civil mock drill was successfully conducted on Thursday in Anantnag to assess preparedness and response mechanisms in case of emergencies. The drill was organised by the district administration in coordination with various emergency response agencies, including police, fire and emergency services, health department, and civil defence. The exercise simulated a real-life emergency scenario, aiming to evaluate coordination, communication, and efficiency among different departments. Rescue operations, evacuation procedures, and medical response were carried out as part of the drill. Senior officials closely monitored the proceedings and emphasised the importance of such exercises in enhancing disaster management capabilities. They highlighted that regular mock drills help identify gaps and improve readiness to handle unforeseen situations effectively. Participants demonstrated prompt response and teamwork, ensuring the smooth execution of the drill. The public was also sensitised about safety measures and emergency protocols during the exercise. Speaking to ANI, Mock Drill In-Charge Imtiyaz Ahmad said, "The team standing here is the entire team of SDRF, Civil Defence, and Home Guard. From Anantnag to the Anantnag component SDRF, right here where we are now. As for today's mock drill that was going to take place, this was already going to be conducted after Operation Sindoor, and it has been happening always and every year." The district administration reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens through continuous training and preparedness initiatives.

In October, Kulgam Police also conducted a counter-terrorism mock drill at Aharbal in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, a tourist destination, to assess operational readiness, response preparedness and coordination among security agencies in a simulated security scenario. The drill was conducted under the supervision of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, and was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Operations, Manzgam. It involved the Station House Officer (SHO), Manzgam, Special Operations Group (SOG) Manzgam, Markhor Manzgam and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 18 Battalion. The exercise aimed to evaluate the preparedness of security personnel to respond swiftly and effectively to potential security threats at the tourist destination. The drill also focused on strengthening coordination and communication among the participating agencies to ensure a prompt and coordinated response during emergency situations. (ANI)