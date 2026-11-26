New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the Union Cabinet has approved a total outlay of Rs 2,632 crore for the Postal Operations Scheme and the Estates Management Scheme for the next five years, as the Department of Posts aims to achieve Rs 20,000 crore in revenue this year and transform into a profit centre by 2030. Scindia said the Cabinet, in its meeting on Wednesday, approved nearly Rs 1,141 crore for the Postal Operations Scheme and nearly Rs 1,400 crore for the Estates Management Scheme, with the combined allocation aimed at strengthening postal operations and infrastructure.“In yesterday's Cabinet meeting, with the blessings of the Prime Minister, under the department's next five-year plan, an amount of nearly Rs 1,140 crore has been approved for our Postal Operations Scheme and nearly Rs. 1,400 crore has been approved for our Estate Management Scheme, together totalling an approval of Rs. 2,500 crore,” Scindia said.

The Cabinet approved the continuation of the two schemes for FY2026-27 to FY2030-31, with a total financial allocation of Rs 2,632 crore, aimed at strengthening India Post's infrastructure, delivery networks, parcel handling and services. Under the Estates Management Scheme, an outlay of Rs 1,491 crore has been approved, while Rs 1,141 crore has been allocated for the Postal Operations Scheme. Scindia said the Department of Posts recorded 16 per cent revenue growth in 2025-26, taking its revenue from Rs 13,200 crore to nearly Rs 15,500 crore.“In 2025–26, for the first time in history, our Department of Posts took a leap with 16 per cent growth, rising from Rs 13,200 crore to nearly Rs 15,500 crore in revenue,” he said. He said the department has set a target of 29 per cent revenue growth this year, aiming to touch Rs 20,000 crore.“Our target this year is 29 per cent revenue growth, aiming to touch the Rs. 20,000 crore target, and our goal is that by 2030, we transition from a cost centre into a profit centre,” Scindia said. The minister also highlighted the department's expanding global footprint, saying,“Today, our canvas is not limited to India; our canvas is becoming global.”

The Estates Management Scheme will focus on modernisation of postal buildings, construction of new post offices, restoration of heritage properties, installation of solar power systems, development of accessible and gender-inclusive workplaces, reconstruction of damaged buildings and establishment of a Centre of Excellence in Postal Technology in Bengaluru. The Postal Operations Scheme will focus on mail and parcel network optimisation, establishment of parcel hubs and packaging units, improvement in quality of service and philately, promotional activities and strengthening of rural postal infrastructure.

The Department of Posts currently operates 1,64,825 post offices, including 811 Head Post Offices, 23,886 Sub Post Offices and 1,40,128 Branch Post Offices. Of the branch post offices, 98.1 per cent are located in rural areas, while 22.8 per cent are situated in hilly or tribal terrains. The department employs over 4.7 lakh personnel, including 1,97,515 departmental staff and 2,72,757 Gramin Dak Sevaks. India Post handles 87.38 crore domestic mail articles, 7.5 crore domestic parcels, 11.95 crore Logistics Post items and 45 lakh international mail articles annually. Dak Niryat Kendras have processed 19.64 lakh shipments till October 2026. The department also has 41.49 crore Post Office Savings Bank accounts and certificates and has disbursed Rs 43,186 crore to 6.28 crore beneficiaries under Direct Benefit Transfer and social security schemes. It has processed 2.39 crore Passport Seva Kendra applications since January 2017 and completed 17.07 crore Aadhaar transactions across 13,352 centres since April 2017.

India Post's digital initiatives include Dak Mitra, which has brought digital postal, savings and insurance services to around 1.4 lakh live Branch Post Offices, facilitating nearly 3 crore Speed Post and parcel bookings, over 22 crore article deliveries and more than 4 crore new financial accounts. The Dak Sewa app, offering tracking, booking and payment services in 23 Indian languages, has recorded over 10 lakh downloads and around 95 lakh bookings. The department's digital system for Postal Life Insurance and Rural Postal Life Insurance, developed in-house by the Centre for Excellence in Postal Technology, went live across more than 1.64 lakh post offices on November 25, 2026. India Post's revenue increased from Rs 12,760 crore in FY2023- 24 to ₹13,218 crore in FY2024- 25 and Rs 15,373 crore in FY2025–26. The department has set an operational revenue target of Rs 19,803 crore for FY2026-27. During the first half of FY2026-27, revenue grew 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,213 crore, driven by growth across all six business verticals, with Domestic Parcels recording 60 per cent growth and Domestic Mails 39 per cent. (ANI)