Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 26 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has described the national political contest as a battle between the inheritors of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and the inheritors of Nathuram Godse's. He said Congress leaders stand on the first side and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "team" on the other. Addressing the gathering at "Samvidhan Raksha March" in Hyderabad, Reddy said, "On one side are Gandhi's heirs, and on the other side are Godse's heirs. Taking responsibility for Gandhi's legacy, to protect Gandhi's ideals and uphold this Constitution, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal stand on one side like the Pancha Pandavas. Meanwhile, Modi and Modi's team, like the Kauravas, are trying to establish Godse's legacy in this country on the other side."

"This is not merely an electoral contest," Reddy said, adding that winning and losing elections is nothing new for Congress. "The people must decide whether this country should have governments elected by the people, or rule by leaders determined to dictate," he said. The CM recalled that Congress was formed in 1885 with the goal of achieving independence for the nation and ensuring equal opportunities for all. "Many leaders sacrificed their lives to attain independence and also gifted us the Constitution. It was the Congress party which achieved independence through non-violence, without wars or bloodshed. Nehru and Ambedkar recognised the importance of giving power to the people and envisioned the Constitution to check the continuation of the legacy of power from Kings to their kin," he said. CM Revanth Reddy warned that some political forces were attacking the Constitution in an attempt to make their own power permanent and asserted the need to counter such assaults. "Democracy is the magnificent opportunity provided to us by the Constitution. It granted the right to vote for everyone, including tribal communities, Dalits, women, and minorities," he said. (ANI)