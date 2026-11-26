New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited (SDAL) has successfully designed, developed and integrated Bhargavastra, a Vehicle-Mounted Counter Swarm Drone System (VMCSDS), and completed its in-house development trials at Pokaran field firing ranges from November 20 to 24. The system offers an effective, two-layer defence against enemy drone swarms, with the capability to engage multiple drones simultaneously. Bhargavastra is India's first indigenously designed and developed two-layer vehicle-mounted counter-swarm drone system, combining air defence rockets and guided micro-missiles to provide an integrated solution against this emerging threat. VMCSDS has been developed indigenously on specific qualitative requirements given by the Indian Army through a PSO from the MoD (Defence Production) issued on July 09, 2024, with PDC of March 31, 2027, to a number of private sector companies for developing VMCSDS under Make II (Buy Indian IDDM) as version-1 using rockets. The PSO specifies realisation of 01 set as prototype and 12 sets of deliverables after successful completion of prototype demonstration.

Going beyond the Indian Army's initial requirement of a rocket-based Version-I system, SDAL has independently developed an advanced Version-II featuring guided micro-missiles. These missiles use autonomous guidance and an infrared (IR) seeker for precise target engagement. Bhargavastra combines multiple sensors and weapon systems into a single integrated platform, offering a two-layer defence system that uses air defence rockets and guided micro-missiles to counter drone threats. Its RF detectors and surveillance radars detect and track incoming drones, while Electro-Optical (EO) systems enable uninterrupted target tracking during both day and night. An AI-enabled integrated C4I system coordinates the sensors, tracking and weapon engagement. The system also offers high engagement capacity, with a 64-tube rocket launcher in Version-I and a 64 micro-missile launcher in Version-II. The system is deployed across three Army-inducted vehicles, carrying the weapon launchers and the integrated sensor, command and control systems. A major milestone in indigenous defence technology, Bhargavastra has been designed, developed and manufactured entirely in India, including its software. Both the air defence rocket and guided micro-missile have been developed indigenously, with complete Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) owned by SDAL. During development trials, multiple firings of rockets and micro-missiles were successfully conducted. Rockets were fired against actual swarm drone targets detected and tracked by the system's sensors and C4I network. The warheads successfully hit their designated points, demonstrating the system's effectiveness. Separate trials also successfully demonstrated the guidance and terminal homing capabilities of the micro-missiles against drones. Further optimisation and trials are planned to enhance the system's engagement and kill probability. Bhargavastra is now ready for prototype demonstration in deliverable configuration, marking a significant step towards strengthening the Indian Armed Forces' capability to counter the growing threat of swarm drones based on indigenous technology. (ANI)