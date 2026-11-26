Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar paid tribute to police officers and personnel who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks at the Gateway of India on its 18th anniversary on Thursday. The actress, along with several other leaders, attended the memorial event marking the anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, in which several people, including security personnel, lost their lives. Pednekar paid tribute to the security personnel by honouring them with floral garlands as a mark of respect and gratitude for their courage, dedication and sacrifices in safeguarding the nation during the terror attack in Mumbai. After paying the tribute, the actor described the 26/11 Mumbai attacks as an assault on "India's sovereignty", highlighting the importance of remembering the sacrifices of police personnel, armed forces, first responders and victims. While talking to ANI, she said, "On 26/11, what happened wasn't just an attack on our city. It was an attack on the sovereignty of all of India. Platforms like this are so important because we need to be reminded of the sacrifice of our police officers, our first responders, those who lost their lives, and their families. India is never going to stand for hatred and terrorism. It will always remind us of the sacrifices made by our police officers and armed forces, and of the way the city keeps coming back time and again." This year marks 18 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. (ANI)

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