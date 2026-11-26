Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam) [India], November 26 (ANI): On Constitution Day, Keralam Congress president Sunny Joseph on Thursday said the party was proud of its role in framing the Indian Constitution and was committed to keeping it alive. Joseph described the Constitution as democratic, secular and socialist, and highlighted the Congress' role in the Constituent Assembly. "Constitution Day is a very important day as far as the nation is concerned. We have a democratic Constitution, a secular Constitution, and a socialist Constitution, which is the largest written Constitution in the world," he said.

Referring to the composition of the Constituent Assembly, Joseph said the Congress held a majority among its 296 members, with 211 belonging to the party. He credited the Congress and its leaders, including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and former Deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, with laying the foundation of the Constitution. "So the foundation of the Constitution was formed and framed by the Indian National Congress, including Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and other national leaders. We are very proud of it, and we are bound to keep the Constitution alive," he added.

On internal party matters and his upcoming visit to Delhi, Joseph said Padmini Thomas had met him and expressed her wish to rejoin the Congress. He said he would discuss the matter with the party leadership. "She met me and presented her request to rejoin the Congress, and I will discuss it with the party leadership," he said. He also said factionalism within the party was declining and that issues were being resolved. "It (factionalism) in the Congress party is getting reduced, and issues are getting resolved," Joseph said. Arjuna Award winner and former Kerala State Sports Council president Padmini Thomas quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on November 20 and is set to return to Congress.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam criticised the Congress over its 'Samvidhan Raksha Rally', alleging that the party was spreading false narratives and attempting to create unrest to return to power. "Spreading false narratives, inciting chaos, fostering unrest within the country, and provoking the youth, all in a desperate bid to return to power, is the only thing the Congress has done over the last 5-6 years," Kadam said. He said respecting the Constitution meant preserving and strengthening India's democracy, and maintained that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government held the Constitution and democracy in high regard. "To me, respecting the Constitution means preserving and strengthening India's democracy. Within the current Indian landscape, under the BJP and NDA government, we hold the Constitution and democracy in high regard," he said.

Accusing the Congress of using the issue to target the ruling alliance, Kadam added, "The Congress, however, is currently in the Opposition, and it is spreading these false narratives solely to defame us." Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also accused the Congress of turning the Constitution into a political tool and organising 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies for political gain. "What has the Congress party made of the Constitution in its politics? It has turned it into a political tool. Whenever the Congress loses an election, it engages in some form of theatrics, holding the Constitution in its hands and making appeals to the people," Bawankule said. He said the Opposition was organising the rallies for political purposes, while asserting that his party respected the Constitution. "The Opposition is organising these 'Samvidhan Bachao' rallies purely for political gain. We, however, truly know how to honour the Constitution, and we will continue to do so," he added.

This comes after Congress leaders and workers on Thursday organised 'Samvidhan Bachao' or 'Save the Constitution' marches across several states on the occasion of Constitution Day, calling for the protection of democratic values, constitutional rights and institutions. (ANI)