Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): Ask Gen Z about Ravi Kishan, and you might hear about his viral reels, and punchy one-liners. The actor, who has worked extensively across Hindi and regional cinema, has become a popular face on social media. However, his journey to the film industry was anything but smooth. In a recent revelation, Kishan opened up about the difficult experiences he went through when his family refused to accept his decision to pursue acting.

During a recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Ravi opened up about the difficult beginning of his acting journey and recalled how his father strongly opposed his decision to enter the entertainment industry. Recalling his childhood, the actor shared that his father, who ran a milk business, wanted him to either join the family business or secure a government job. However, things took a difficult turn when Ravi performed in a Ramleela and wore a saree for his role. His father was furious when he saw him dressed that way and beat him with a leather belt. Recalling the incident, Ravi said,“He beat me very badly with a leather belt.” He also remembered his father's question,“You want to become a nachaniya (female dancer)?” The 'Tere Naam' actor also shared that his father was so furious that he wanted to“kill” him.“My mother then helped me escape from there because my father wanted to kill me, believing that I had brought shame to the family,” he said. eventually went on to build a career that took him across several film industries. He began acting in Hindi cinema in the early 1990s before becoming one of the recognised faces of Bhojpuri films. He also worked in Telugu and other regional-language projects. Over the years, he appeared in films such as 'Tere Naam,' 'Mukkabaaz,' 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' and 'Batla House.' His performance as MLA Chhote in Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' (2024) brought him renewed attention, with audiences appreciating his portrayal in the film. In recent years, Ravi has also found a younger audience through viral clips and memes featuring his expressions and dialogues. His popularity on social media among Gen Z has introduced his work to viewers who may not have followed his career from its early days. Alongside acting, Ravi has been serving as the Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur since 2019. His recent projects include Son of Sardaar 2 and Daaku Maharaaj (2025), as well as Mirzapur: The Movie (2026). (ANI)