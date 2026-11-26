Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Focusing on its 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) outreach, farm guarantees, healthcare overhaul, and technology-driven governance, the Samajwadi Party's manifesto has outlined a wide-ranging agenda ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections. Akhilesh Yadav-led party promised a caste census, legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), Rs 10 lakh health insurance for the poor, and 33 per cent reservation for women in new police recruitments. In its manifesto 'PDA Ka Prannpatra', the party pledged to reopen 26,000 primary schools that it alleges were shut down by the current government, reintroduce laptop distribution for Class 12 pass students, and allocate 6 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to education.

Under its 'Social Justice' plank, the party said it would conduct a caste census in Uttar Pradesh and follow a zero-tolerance policy towards crimes against Dalits, backward communities, minority communities, women, and children. Key promises include allocating 20 per cent of the budget under the Special Component Plan for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, reimbursing fees for backward, Dalit, and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students in reserved seats at private schools, creating a Dalit Development Council chaired by the Chief Minister, launching a Dalit Startup Fund, filling backlog vacancies, and ensuring 50 per cent reservation for Dalits and PDA in government contracts up to the specified limit. The document also proposes separate boards for Scheduled Tribes and informal sector workers, proportional representation for the poor in government contracts and welfare schemes, electric tricycles for persons with disabilities (Divyangjan), Rs 5 Samajwadi Canteens, a Migrant Workers Helpline, a Rs 40,000 annual pension for elderly women artisans, and a Senior Citizen Welfare Act featuring dementia care, old age homes, and clubs.

In the education sector amid the Gen-Z push, the document states that the party will introduce a State Education Policy, provide Wi-Fi in all primary and secondary schools, build residential hostels in major cities, and align higher education curricula with industry needs. It also promises to fill all vacant education posts within a year, end contractual hiring, run a special drive to regularise Shiksha Mitras with an interim Rs 5,000 monthly honorarium hike, and grant Rs 5,000 per month to unaided schools. The party promised that graduates will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 until they are able to find a job or employment.

On agriculture and rural development, the party has promised a legal guarantee for MSP covering all 23 crops and milk, along with a state price compensation system for potato, tomato, onion, and other non-MSP notified crops. It pledges an immediate farm loan waiver, Rs 1.5 lakh crore for rural infrastructure, and a Rs 15,000 crore corpus fund to ensure sugarcane farmers are paid within 24 hours, alongside annual cost-based price revisions. The manifesto further promises free electricity for irrigation, up to 300 units of free power for rural domestic consumers, internet-enabled New Village Clusters, and dedicated budgets for Gram, Block, and Zila Panchayats under the 73rd Constitutional Amendment.

In healthcare, the document proposes a 'State Health Policy 2027', free treatment for PDA and poor citizens in government hospitals, and Rs 10 lakh health insurance for families living below the poverty line.

Addressing law and order, the party has promised zero tolerance against crime, mafias, and caste- or religion-based riots. It proposes a special STF with distinctively coloured patrol vehicles to curb land-grabbing, cyber units in every district, AI-enabled traffic management and crime control, and CCTV and drone surveillance in towns and villages within a year, linked to UP 100/112. It also promises a special DGP-monitored women's police structure reaching down to villages, reinforcement of the 1090 helpline, filling all police vacancies immediately with 33 per cent representation for women, fixed duty hours, weekly offs, government housing, increased diet allowance, motorcycle and mobile allowances in place of bicycle allowance, and efforts to post police couples in the same district.

For industry, trade, and digital governance, the manifesto promises a 'New Industrial Policy 2027', revival of MSMEs, time-bound single-window clearances, freehold industrial land, a statewide startup ecosystem, and a 'Samajwadi Digital Policy' to build AI and IT hubs alongside Wi-Fi zones in all cities and villages. To protect traders, the party proposes a Trade Security Commission (Vyapar Suraksha Ayog) and dedicated market police patrols. For workers, the party pledges a Dial 1890 Mazdoor Power Line, a Migrant Labour Card, a constitutional right to equal pay for equal work, Rs 5 Samajwadi Thali meals, and Rs 40,000 pension with Rs 10 lakh health insurance for elderly construction workers. The party also reiterated its strong opposition to the 'Agnipath Scheme', stating it will urge the central government to roll it back and, until then, ensure state police and other government jobs for Agniveers who do not receive a permanent commission. For the media sector, it promises a welfare policy with health insurance and social security for journalists, tehsil-level media facilitation centres, Media Convention Centres in Noida and Lucknow, and a welfare policy for YouTubers and social media influencers. After defeats in the 2017 and 2022 Assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party is eyeing a comeback in the 2027 polls. (ANI)