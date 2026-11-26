Kolkata Weather Update: Even though biting cold has not hit Bengal yet, the winter of Poush is here in Agrahayan! Because after afternoon, good cold is being felt in Kolkata city and suburban areas. When will the cold show its dominance?

The mercury in South Bengal may drop by up to five degrees, winter enters Bengal. According to sources in the Alipore Meteorological Department, the cold has slowly started to set in across the state including Kolkata. For the past two days, the sky has been clear. Although the sun rises in the morning, quite cold is felt due to the north wind. The weather office has informed that there is no possibility of rain anywhere in the state for now. Rather, the temperature of the state, especially South Bengal, may drop by up to five degrees in the next few days.

Today there is no chance of rain in any district of South Bengal. Although there will be light fog in the morning, the sun will rise as the day progresses. The night temperature will drop but the day temperature may increase slightly. The weather office said that by Friday, the temperature in the districts of South Bengal could drop by two to four degrees. In the western districts, the temperature may remain around 14 to 15 degrees.

Since Tuesday, it has been quite cold in Kolkata. On Wednesday morning, the city's temperature dropped by three degrees at once. Today, Kolkata's sky will remain clear. There is no possibility of rain. But due to the northerly wind, more cold will be felt in the morning and night. The night temperature may drop further in the next few days.

Along with South Bengal, the cold is also increasing in North Bengal. From the morning, various districts are being covered in fog. In some places, visibility is coming down to 200 meters. Today also, all the northern districts will have a dominance of fog. The meteorological department said that there is no possibility of rain anywhere in North Bengal for the next four to five days.

Finally, it can be said that towards the end of November, it may become colder in South Bengal. Along with clear skies for the next few days, the weather office also said that the temperature will gradually decrease. As a result, the average Bengali will get the full feel of winter from mid-Agrahayan.