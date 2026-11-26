MENAFN - IANS) Mohali, Nov 26 (IANS) Roundglass Hockey Academy maintained their perfect record in the Punjab Hockey League (PHL) 2026, edging past Surjit Hockey Academy, Jalandhar, 2-1 to register their fifth consecutive victory and consolidate their position at the top of the standings on Day 8 at the Olympian Balbir Singh Senior International Hockey Stadium in Mohali on Thursday.

In the other matches of the day, Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat, defeated Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi, 3-1, while Namdhari XI registered a commanding 7-1 victory over Republican Sports Club, Mumbai, riding on a four-goal performance from Misbah Khan.

Roundglass had to fight back after Surjit made a blistering start, taking the lead in the second minute through Charanjeet Singh's field goal. Surjit carried their 1-0 advantage into the end of the opening quarter.

The hosts responded in the second quarter, with Amandeep converting a penalty corner in the 25th minute to bring the score level at 1-1 at half-time. Roundglass then took the lead for the first time five minutes into the second half, when Sachin found the net with a field goal in the 35th minute.

Surjit pressed for an equaliser in the final quarter, but Roundglass held firm defensively, preserving their narrow lead and securing all three points.

Earlier, Government Hockey Academy, Sonipat, produced a clinical performance to beat Ghumanhera Risers Academy 3-1. Captain Veer Kumar opened the scoring with a penalty corner conversion in the fifth minute, giving Sonipat a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Sonipat strengthened their advantage with two goals in the 27th minute, as Sachin and Duvish converted penalty corners to make it 3-0 at half-time. Ghumanhera Risers pulled one back through Ashu, who converted a penalty corner in the 33rd minute, but Sonipat's defence denied them any further openings to see out the victory.

Namdhari XI, meanwhile, delivered the most emphatic result of the day, thrashing Republican Sports Club, Mumbai 7-1, with Misbah Khan leading the charge through four goals.

After a goalless opening quarter, Misbah opened the scoring with a penalty corner in the 26th minute before Amanatveer Singh doubled Namdhari's lead with a field goal in the 29th minute.

Namdhari took control in the third quarter as Misbah scored from a field goal in the 31st minute, and captain Bihara Singh added another in the 37th to make it 4-0. Republican Sports Club reduced the deficit through Heithoiba Chingshubam's penalty corner conversion in the 40th minute, but Misbah completed his hat-trick with another penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Sonu then scored a field goal in the 45th minute to give Namdhari a 6-1 lead heading into the final quarter.

Misbah completed his four-goal haul in the 56th minute, converting another penalty corner to seal the 7-1 win.

With five wins from five matches, Roundglass Hockey Academy led the standings with 15 points, three clear of the chasing group. Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC, with four matches played, Ghumanhera Risers Academy, New Delhi, with six, and Naval Tata Hockey Academy, Jamshedpur, with five, are all on 12 points.

Organised jointly by Roundglass Hockey Academy and Hockey Punjab, the Punjab Hockey League aims to provide grassroots players with regular competitive exposure and support their development on and off the field.