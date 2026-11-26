MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Kaspersky ( ), in collaboration with VDC Strategy, has revealed that globally, a ransomware incident which disrupts business operations could result in estimated financial losses averaging over $470,000 per affected company. Europe faces the highest potential financial impact, at nearly $670,000 per incident, followed by the Middle East at approximately $486,000. In Africa, the figure is approximately $368,000. These figures may represent just the tip of the iceberg, as the estimates do not account for regulatory fines, litigation awards or potential long-term reputational damage and loss of customer trust.

The global research estimates the financial impact of ransomware incidents across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, retail, healthcare, financial services and professional services. Using Kaspersky's incident-response data ( ) and published financial benchmarks covering businesses of different sizes, VDC Strategy modelled the costs of ransomware-related business disruption, recovery, incident response, legal guidance and ransom payments across six world regions.

According to VDC Strategy's calculations, the average financial impact of a ransomware incident that disrupts business operations varies considerably across regions:



Europe: $669,985 per company

Middle East: $486,497 per company

APAC: $439,292 per company

LATAM: $432,321 per company

CIS: $425,969 per company Africa: $368,319 per company

These differences reflect regional variations in economic conditions, labour costs and the expenses associated with business interruption and recovery, rather than differences in the likelihood of experiencing a ransomware attack.

While ransom payments could account for approximately 49% of the modelled financial impact, the remaining costs arise from business downtime, lost revenue, IT recovery, incident response and legal expenses, demonstrating that the financial consequences extend well beyond the ransom itself.

Ransomware continues to evolve in 2026

According to Kaspersky's global threat statistics for the third quarter ( ) of 2026, its solutions detected 4,470 new ransomware modifications, compared with 2,538 in Q2 and 2,938 in Q1. This represents an increase of approximately 76% in newly detected modifications compared with the previous quarter. More than 81,000 users globally encountered ransomware attacks in Q3 2026, compared with more than 71,000 in Q2 and more than 77,000 in Q1.

“Organisations must understand what a ransomware incident could mean for their ability to operate and serve customers. Putting a financial estimate around those consequences gives security, operations and business leaders a common basis for discussing risk and deciding where to invest,” comments Jared Weiner, Director, Industrial Automation & Sensors at VDC Strategy.

“Ransomware remains a serious threat to organisations worldwide, regardless of their industry or location. Attackers continue to develop new ransomware modifications and adapt their attack techniques, while the potential financial consequences of a successful incident remain significant. Businesses need to look beyond the ransom demand itself and consider the full cost of an attack, including downtime, recovery and the resources required to restore operations. Proactive protection, effective detection and a well-prepared incident response strategy are essential for reducing these risks,” comments Fabio Assolini, Lead Security Researcher, Kaspersky Global Research & Analysis Team.

The new findings build on previous research ( ) conducted by Kaspersky and VDC Strategy. In 2025, it was estimated that ransomware attacks targeting the global manufacturing sector during the first three quarters of the year could have resulted in more than US$18 billion in potential losses from idle workforce costs alone. While the earlier analysis illustrated the potential aggregate impact on manufacturing, the new study provides a broader cross-industry perspective on the estimated financial consequences of an individual disruptive incident.

Kaspersky encourages organisations to follow these best practices to safeguard from ransomware:



Enable ransomware protection for all endpoints. The free Kaspersky Anti-Ransomware Tool ( ) for Business shields computers and servers from ransomware and other types of malware, prevents exploits and is compatible with already installed security solutions.

Always keep software updated on all the devices you use to prevent attackers from exploiting vulnerabilities and infiltrating your network.

Focus your defence strategy on detecting lateral movements and data exfiltration to the Internet. Pay special attention to outgoing traffic to detect attackers' connections to your network. Set up offline backups that intruders cannot tamper with. Make sure you can access them quickly when needed or in an emergency. Companies from non-industrial sector can protect themselves by installing anti-APT and EDR solutions that enable capabilities for advanced threat discovery and detection, investigation and timely remediation of incidents. Organisations can also provide their SOC teams with access to the latest threat intelligence ( ) and regularly upskill them with professional training ( ). All of the above is available within Kaspersky Next ( ).

More information about ransomware in different regions is available in Kaspersky's 2026 State of Ransomware Report ( ).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kaspersky.

For further information please contact:

Nicole Allman

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About VDC Strategy:

Founded in 1971, VDC Strategy is the leading consultancy focused on industrial and operational technology. We help technology companies, end users, and investors make informed decisions that strengthen market position and improve business performance. Combining deep market knowledge with rigorous research and analysis, our growth strategy consulting and syndicated research help clients assess opportunities, prioritize investments, and develop new strategies for profitable growth. Based in Southborough, Massachusetts, just outside Boston, we serve clients worldwide with close collaboration, careful attention to detail, and a commitment to delivering actionable advice.

About Kaspersky:

Kaspersky is a global cybersecurity and digital privacy company founded in 1997. Innovating the industry with a Cyber Immunity approach, Kaspersky safeguards consumers, businesses, critical infrastructure, and governments from cyberthreats, with over a billion devices protected to date. Kaspersky ensures Cybersecurity True to Business, focusing on providing clear outcomes, protecting revenue, easing workloads and preventing downtime. Kaspersky's deep threat intelligence and security expertise is constantly transforming into innovative solutions and services for organizations of every size, from small businesses to large enterprises, combining proven AI-driven protection technologies with simple management and expert support. Recognized in independent tests and trusted by millions of individuals worldwide and nearly 200,000 organizations, Kaspersky helps detect threats earlier, respond faster and operate with greater confidence and freedom, protecting what matters most to our clients. Learn more at .

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