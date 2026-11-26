46th edition of global tech showcase opens with the inaugural GITEX SUMMIT on 7 December to shape the 2027 reset

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Dubai is set to become the epicentre of an intensifying global conversation on the future AI economy next month, as tech leaders, policymakers, investors and innovators from more than 120 countries fill 46 sold-out halls at the world's largest and most international tech and AI event of the year.

With more than 6,000 exhibitors and 10,000-plus tech brands on show, GITEX GLOBAL 2026 is moving ahead at full scale, arriving at a pivotal moment for the tech industry. AI is advancing at extraordinary speed, redefining economic power, national competitiveness and entire industries, yet competing perspectives are sharpening debates on AI sovereignty, regulation, responsible deployment and the future of intelligent infrastructure.

With a high-impact agenda built around 'The Global Reset 2027 – Through a New Lens', GITEX GLOBAL gives these questions a dedicated opening day at the inaugural GITEX SUMMIT on 7 December at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

The 46th edition of the mega tech showcase then moves to Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC), Expo City Dubai, the new home of GITEX GLOBAL (8-11 December) and Expand North Star (8-10 December), its powerhouse startup and investor connector event.

“AI is accelerating discovery and reshaping economies, while intensifying debates around trust, ethics, sovereignty, security, infrastructure and energy,” said Trixie LohMirmand, EVP of inD, the organiser of GITEX GLOBAL and Expand North Star.“ GITEX GLOBAL 2026 captures this defining moment, bringing together competing perspectives to challenge assumptions, examine the strategic choices ahead and advance a shared commitment to responsible progress.”

The GITEX SUMMIT, a new lens on the year ahead

The GITEX SUMMIT is set to be the year's most anticipated tech gathering for business networking, industry intelligence and knowledge exchange. Leaders will weigh the decisions defining the year ahead, from the compute economy and the new map of capital to the race to superintelligence, giving business executives the clarity to enter 2027 with re-energised foresight.

Headliners include Marc Ganzi, CEO of DigitalBridge, the digital infrastructure investor acquired by SoftBank in a US$3.1 billion deal completed in September; Nina Schick, GenAI expert and author of Deepfakes, the first book on AI-generated content, who has advised Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron; Anne Neuberger, General Partner and Head of Global Affairs at Andreessen Horowitz and former White House cyber and emerging tech adviser; and Gary Marcus, Emeritus Professor at New York University, a leading advocate of neurosymbolic AI and a widely recognised critic of AI hype.

They lead a line-up of more than 500 expert speakers across the full five-day programme, with sessions ranging from AI market shocks and the rise of the agentic economy to the physical AI phenomenon and frontier breakthroughs in longevity and biosciences.

Frontier AI powers new launches in robotics, compute and longevity

At DEC from 8-11 December, new showcases track where the AI economy moves next. GITEX Robotics & Mobility arrives as global humanoid shipments rise nearly 300 percent ( ) in the first half of 2026, featuring leading 'embodied AI' companies including agile quadruped and humanoid maker Unitree, service robot specialist Pudu Robotics and Walker S humanoid developer UBTECH.

The Robotics & Mobility Park presents US-based Joby Aviation's electric air taxi, launching soon in Dubai with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and Mercedes-Benz's Level 4 robotaxi trials.

GITEX Super Data Centre tackles the US$7 trillion ( ) infrastructure build-out powering the AI race. GITEX RetailX targets a MENA retail market projected to reach US$1.4 trillion ( ) by 2032, and LIVX by GITEX connects AI with a longevity market projected to reach US$610 billion by 2030.

Unicorns valued at a combined US$76 billion also headline the show floor, led by Sweden's Legora, the US$8.8 billion legal AI platform; VAST Data, which powers nine of the world's top 10 frontier AI labs; and Switzerland's Nexthink, a digital employee experience software provider that optimises 30 million endpoints across 1,300-plus enterprises worldwide.

Tech titans put trusted, resilient AI at the heart of the 2027 reset

As businesses reassess priorities and plans for the coming year, GITEX GLOBAL welcomes the biggest tech names redefining industries, and equipping businesses for the next phase of the AI economy. Heavyweights AWS, Etisalat, G42, Google, Huawei, IBM, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Oracle, return with a larger, more powerful presence in 2026, focusing on new commercial prospects, project launches and cross-border collaboration.

Shukri Eid, General Manager, IBM Gulf, Levant and Pakistan, said:“At GITEX GLOBAL 2026, we will focus on a question facing every organisation: Can you scale technology including AI while remaining in control and keeping critical operations running when conditions change?

“That is what resilience means today. It goes beyond the ability to recover from disruption. It is the ability to adapt, preserve choice and avoid becoming dependent on any single technology, platform or provider. Digital sovereignty is central to that discussion. It is about understanding dependencies across data, AI models and infrastructure, and having the flexibility to change course when needed.”

International pavilions back Dubai as their tech corridor to the world

Tech ecosystems worldwide are backing Dubai as their launchpad to global markets, with their presence at GITEX GLOBAL 2026 a vote of confidence in a city that continues to unlock new business opportunities, investment partnerships and international growth.

Exhibitors are travelling from as far as Australia and New Zealand in Oceania, while Brazil and Colombia spearhead South American participation with expanded national pavilions. More than two-thirds of the European continent is out in force, with exhibitors from 31 European nations headlined by larger country pavilions from Italy, Cyprus and Greece. Meanwhile, Canada brings its first pavilion to Expand North Star, joining startups from as far afield as Suriname, Thailand and Uzbekistan to fast-track cross-border partnerships.

Dalibor Palus, Director of Trade Fairs at AHK UAE, which organises the German Pavilion, said:“Dubai combines ambitious technology investment with an internationally connected business environment. GITEX GLOBAL creates opportunities for German companies to exchange expertise, establish partnerships and develop business relationships that extend well beyond the event.”

Tatiana Riera, General Manager, Dubai Office at ApexBrasil, which leads the Brazil Pavilion, added:“Dubai is a gateway for taking Brazilian innovation global. Our priority is to turn international connections into business opportunities, partnerships and investment that strengthen ties between Brazil and the Gulf.”



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Distributed by APO Group on behalf of GITEX Global.

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Gareth Wright

AVP PR and Communications, inD

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About GITEX GLOBAL:

GITEX GLOBAL is the world's largest tech and AI event, converging leading tech companies, AI pioneers, startups, investors, policymakers and industry leaders from 120-plus countries in Dubai. The 46th edition in 2026 opens with The GITEX SUMMIT on 7 December at Dubai World Trade Centre, followed by GITEX GLOBAL at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City Dubai, from 8–11 December. The world's most established and iconic large-scale tech and AI event features 6,000+ exhibiting companies and startups, including 400+ government entities, while welcoming tens of thousands of professionals and executives for breakthrough technologies, announcements, live demonstrations and cross-border collaboration. More information:



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