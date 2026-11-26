MENAFN - GetNews) With 5-second heating, UL-certified safety, and a unique finger-strap design, EYERZ offers fast, controlled warmth for people dealing with Raynaud's syndrome, arthritis, or chronically cold hands.

NEW YORK - Nov. 26 , 2026 - EYERZ today announced that its 2 pack rechargeable hand warmers are officially part of the 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event. Designed to provide targeted, reliable relief for individuals who suffer from Raynaud's syndrome, poor circulation, or chronically cold hands, the ultra-thin device is now available at a special promotional price for the holiday season.

The Challenge of Cold Hands and Raynaud's

For millions of Americans, cold hands aren't just a minor inconvenience—they can be a daily source of pain and discomfort. People with Raynaud's syndrome experience severe constriction of blood vessels in their fingers, leading to numbness and a stinging sensation when temperatures drop. Traditional thick gloves often aren't enough, and bulky hand warmers can be difficult to grip for those with stiff or aching joints. Finding a portable, safe, and fast-acting heat source is a vital daily necessity.

Fast, Controlled Relief in the Palm

EYERZ addresses this need with a design built for instant, accessible comfort. Powered by an intelligent chip, the device heats up in just 5 seconds, delivering three adjustable temperature settings reaching up to 136°F. Users can easily find their ideal comfort level to soothe cold fingers without the risk of overheating.

To eliminate battery anxiety, the device features a smart dual-color LED indicator: red lights display the current heat level, while blue lights show the remaining battery life. This clear visual feedback allows users to know exactly how much power is left before heading out the door. As a 2-pack, each unit delivers 4 to 8 hours of continuous warmth on a full charge, providing a combined total of 8 to 16 hours.

Premium Ergonomics and Easy Grip

What truly sets EYERZ apart for those with hand pain or circulation issues is its combination of comfort and premium materials. Designed with an ergonomic shape and a high-grade casing that completely avoids the feel of cheap plastic, it delivers a premium touch and a secure, comfortable grip that fits perfectly in the palm.

Furthermore, it features a silicone finger strap. The device is designed to be held comfortably, but the strap loops securely around a finger—ensuring a stable, anti-drop grip. This means users don't have to squeeze tightly to hold it, making it ideal for people with arthritis or weak grip strength.

Safety First

Because these devices sit against bare skin for extended periods, safety is paramount. Beyond the UL-certified safety chip, EYERZ features a smart built-in safety system with overcurrent and overheat detection. If temperatures exceed safe limits, the device auto-adjusts or shuts down instantly. It is also 1.8cm thick, weighing 40% less than a typical smartphone, so it never feels like a heavy burden in a pocket.

A Thoughtful Holiday Gift

Available in a bold orange-and-black contrast design and multiple color options, the 2-in-1 set comes beautifully packaged, making it a practical and caring gift for family members or friends who are always cold. It is also highly effective for outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, or walking the dog in winter.

Available for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

As part of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping event, EYERZ hand warmers are now available on Amazon at a special promotional price. For shoppers looking for a unique, caring gift to bring joy and relief to someone's winter, this is the perfect opportunity.

About EYERZ

EYERZ designs practical, portable personal comfort products with a focus on safety, simplicity, and everyday usability. The EYERZ hand warmer combines ultra-thin construction, UL-certified safety, and a silicone finger strap that keeps warmth within reach.

EYERZ Hand Warmers Rechargeable 2 Pack: