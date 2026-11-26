MENAFN - GetNews) "Pro Dunk Hoops 2021 cover photo contest collage featuring Professional Assembly Services (Nathan Pletz), now DR Assembly, the Clearwater basketball hoop installation crew Pro Dunk Hoops named Installer of the Year."In-ground basketball hoop installation in Clearwater, Countryside, Safety Harbor, Dunedin and Del Oro Groves from the Bloody Knuckles Krew of DR Assembly (Professional Assembly Services), named Pro Dunk Hoops Installer of the Year. Listed in the Pro Dunk Florida installer directory since 2006 and winner of the 2021 Pro Dunk cover photo contest, the husband-and-wife crew digs, pours and sets every rim at a plumb 10 feet. Priced per model with a deposit. Book at drassembly/clearwater.

Clearwater, Florida - Nov. 26, 2026 - Basketball hoop installation in Clearwater just got an award winner. Pro Dunk Hoops named DR Assembly, the Tampa Bay crew known on Google as Professional Assembly Services, its Installer of the Year.

In addition to the Installer of the Year recognition, Pro Dunk Hoops selected DR Assembly as its cover photo contest winner and presented the company with a DeWalt drill for its service. The honor marks another milestone for the husband-and-wife crew behind the Sweet N Savage Assembly story.

DR Assembly is the customer-facing brand of Professional Assembly Services, led by Nathan Pletz. The company has been listed in the Pro Dunk Hoops Florida installer directory since 2006 com/installers/florida) and won the 2021 Pro Dunk Hoops cover photo contest.

DR Assembly is run by husband-and-wife team Nathan Stoutt, known to customers as Dr Assembly, and Johanna Stoutt, the star of the crew's "Adventures of Ohanna Johanna" series. The crew digs the hole, pours the concrete and sets each rim at a plumb regulation 10 feet for in-ground hoops from Pro Dunk, Goalrilla, Goaliath, Silverback, Lifetime, First Team, Ryval and more.

The crew works in neighborhoods across north Clearwater, including Countryside behind Countryside Mall and around Countryside Golf Club, Safety Harbor, Del Oro Groves and Dunedin. Installs are priced per model with a deposit, with most in-ground hoops running $590 to $1,250 including concrete. Homeowners can pick their exact hoop model, see the price and book online at

"A hoop in the driveway is where a lot of family memories start," said Nathan Stoutt. "We set every one like it's going in our own driveway, and we don't leave until it's perfectly plumb."

Beyond hoops, DR Assembly provides gym equipment installation, treadmill assembly and treadmill disassembly, elliptical assembly and home gym assembly across Tampa Bay and Orlando, with standard cardio builds starting at $249. More about the crew and their Sweet N Savage Assembly story is at

About DR Assembly

DR Assembly (Professional Assembly Services) is a family-owned assembly and installation company based in Largo, Florida, serving Tampa Bay and Orlando. Led by husband-and-wife team Nathan and Johanna Stoutt, the company installs in-ground basketball hoops, home gym equipment, treadmills and ellipticals, and has been listed in the Pro Dunk Hoops Florida installer directory since 2006. Its mission is simple: set up every piece of equipment safely and correctly, so families can enjoy it with confidence.

Learn more at