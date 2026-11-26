MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) "> How to trade the Spanish election, from banks to bonds

Spain votes on 29 November with the right tipped to win. We look at how the result could move the IBEX 35, banks, utilities, property stocks and bonds.

Source: Bloomberg IBEX 35 Trading Day trading

Written by

Angeline Ong MSTA

Senior Investment Analyst and Senior Technical Analyst

Publication date 2026-11-26T13:03:31+0000

Spain goes to the polls on Sunday 29 November, and the result matters to traders well beyond Madrid. The Associated Press reported that prime minister Pedro Sánchez called the snap election after his government lost a parliamentary vote on emergency housing measures, and the polls point to a change of government. The latest surveys, as of writing this, put the conservative People's Party (PP), led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and far-right Vox on roughly 190 to 205 of the 350 seats, comfortably above the 176 needed for a majority. Sánchez's Socialists (PSOE) are on around 102 to 109. Only the state-run CIS poll, seen as an outlier, has the right short of that line.

Trade the policy, not the winner

Markets rarely trade who wins. They trade what the winner changes. A PP and Vox government would probably mean a lighter tax load on business and a different energy mix, and that creates opportunities in specific corners of the IBEX 35, Spain's blue-chip index. Because the polls have been so consistent, much of the headline result is already priced in, so the edge lies in the details of the policy that follows.

Banks and the tax question

Spanish lenders have been paying special taxes on earnings, and Feijóo has previously promised to amend them. Lower taxes would lift profits at Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank and Banco Sabadell, which carry a heavy weight in the index. When Sánchez called the election on 5 October, Santander rose around 4.5%, a sign of how quickly traders price in political change.

Source: IG Energy, nuclear versus renewables

The PP wants to keep Spain's nuclear plants open beyond their planned 2027 to 2035 closure window, which would support Endesa and Iberdrola. Spanish business outlet Merca2 notes that Endesa is watching the nuclear timetable closely. Vox is sceptical of large-scale renewable projects, so developers such as Solaria and Acciona Energía could face pressure. Both fell on the day the election was called. That points to a possible relative-value idea, conventional utilities against renewables.

Source: World Nuclear Association Property and bonds

Merlin Properties is the one to watch in property. Merca2 reports that the market is starting to price in changes to the taxation of Socimis, Spain's listed property companies, and Merlin is the largest of them. In bonds, Generali Investments says a stable majority able to approve a budget would be viewed positively by investors. Track the gap between Spanish and German 10-year yields for any change in confidence.

What if the polls are wrong?

The main risk is a hung parliament. Even with a majority, the PP may need weeks of talks with Vox, and any friction over policy could unsettle prices.



Sunday's exit polls and the seat count against the 176 majority

The Monday 30 November open for the IBEX 35, which could gap sharply

Any early signal on bank taxes from the PP and Vox

Statements on the nuclear closure timetable The Spanish and German 10-year yield gap

Five things to watch