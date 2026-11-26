MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) and Greater Salt Municipality signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to preserve, restore, rehabilitate, and repurpose heritage buildings in Salt, stimulate the local economy, attract tourism investment, and encourage entrepreneurial initiatives linked to heritage and local development.

The agreement seeks to harness the development potential of Salt's architectural heritage, leveraging the city's status as a UNESCO World Heritage Site to drive economic and tourism growth.

The partnership aligns with the Economic Modernization Vision's objectives of developing the tourism sector, diversifying tourism products and experiences, and enhancing the competitiveness of Jordanian destinations.

KAFD Director General Samer Al-Mofleh said the partnership reflects the fund's commitment to advancing local development by capitalizing on the distinctive assets of cities and governorates to create sustainable economic opportunities and develop tourism products and experiences that reflect their unique identities.

He said the fund is working to integrate heritage into economic and tourism development through the Jordan Heritage Revival Company (JHRC), which develops tourism products and experiences drawing on the Kingdom's historical and cultural assets at several destinations, including Umm Qais, Wadi Rum, Petra and Aqaba. These efforts aim to diversify Jordan's tourism offerings and generate economic opportunities for local communities, Mufleh said, emphasizing the importance of partnerships with national institutions in expanding their scope and development impact.

Greater Salt Municipality Committee Chair Ali Batayneh said the city's rich cultural heritage, distinctive architecture, and historical sites offer promising opportunities to develop its tourism sector and enhance its appeal to visitors.

He said cooperation with KAFD opens new avenues for developing projects rooted in the city's identity, repurposing heritage buildings to accommodate economic and tourism activities, and creating distinctive experiences that enrich visitors' stays and encourage longer visits.

The partnership also seeks to support local initiatives and expand opportunities for young people and entrepreneurs, stimulating economic activity and strengthening Salt's position as a tourism destination, he added.

Areas of cooperation include exploring an integrated framework for restoring, rehabilitating and repurposing heritage buildings, as well as developing entrepreneurial initiatives and projects that create opportunities for young people, diversify tourism offerings and improve visitor experiences and services.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation, coordination, knowledge sharing, and identifying joint opportunities to preserve architectural heritage and harness its economic and social potential, while strengthening institutional collaboration to advance sustainable local development.

Tourism is among the priority sectors identified in KAFD's strategy, launched during celebrations marking the fund's silver jubilee, in recognition of the sector's role in advancing local development and generating sustainable economic opportunities.

//Petra// AJ