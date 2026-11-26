MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

London, Nov. 26 (Petra) - His Majesty King Abdullah II on Thursday met with the United Kingdom's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell, according to the Royal Hashemite Court.

During the meeting, held in London and attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, His Majesty emphasised Jordan's commitment to maintaining coordination and consultation with the UK on various regional developments, in order to achieve comprehensive and sustainable de-escalation.

The King emphasised the importance of supporting efforts aimed at consolidating regional security and stability, and putting a stop to Israel's dangerous actions in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Gaza.

Speaking about Syria and Lebanon, His Majesty reiterated the need to support their efforts to maintain their security and sovereignty.

The meeting also touched on the importance of working to strengthen Jordanian-British relations and building on the partnership between the two countries, in service of mutual interests.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the UK Manar Dabbas attended the meeting.

//Petra// HA