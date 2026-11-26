MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- The Lower House Finance Committee on Thursday reviewed the Ministry of Public Works and Housing's proposed JD155.76 million budget for 2027, up approximately JD17.5 million from the previous year, focusing on road infrastructure, maintenance priorities, investment projects and public-private partnerships.

Committee Chair MP Suleiman Kharabsheh stressed the importance of ensuring adequate budget allocations to enable the ministry to develop and maintain infrastructure, particularly the road network, bridges and road investment projects.

He emphasized the need to clarify responsibilities and strengthen coordination between the ministry and municipalities, address public safety concerns, assess the role of the Jordan National Building Council and review the adequacy of funding, equipment and operational readiness at regional public works directorates.

Lawmakers raised questions about the distribution of capital expenditure allocations, road maintenance priorities, particularly the Jordan Valley road, and the ministry's capacity to open and maintain agricultural roads. They also called for assessing infrastructure needs across districts and local communities and coordinating with municipalities to incorporate priority projects into the 2027 budget.

Minister of Public Works and Housing Maher Abu Samen said capital expenditure allocations increased by approximately 10 percent, while reductions were limited to allocations for governorate councils.

He said the ministry has worked since 2023 to address challenges in implementing decentralization projects by issuing tenders and completing projects within the same fiscal year, noting that projects for 2024, 2025 and 2026 were completed in accordance with approved plans.

Regarding road lighting, Abu Samen said the ministry has established criteria that prioritize population density and residents' most pressing needs. Public works directorates assess local requirements and determine priorities based on technical and demographic criteria to guide funding allocations.

The ministry implements annual plans covering road construction, maintenance, and rehabilitation to improve network efficiency and ensure its sustainability, he added.

Abu Samen highlighted ongoing cooperation with the Ministry of Local Administration and municipalities on road projects undertaken at the Cabinet's direction, including projects worth JD38.7 million in Karak Governorate and a JD2.14 million project in Ramtha.

He also cited the road connecting Princess Basma Hospital to the western ring road, which the ministry is implementing at the direction of the Prime Ministry.

Regarding road investment projects, Abu Samen said the Muwaqqar-Kharana road, inaugurated in 2025, represents an investment model for the sector, with revenues earmarked for a dedicated fund to finance its maintenance and associated services amid rising road maintenance costs.

Ministry studies conducted under its road asset management system identified sections of the national road network requiring reconstruction and maintenance, estimating annual road maintenance needs at approximately JD75 million.

Abu Samen said the ministry is developing its road asset management system using specialized equipment and software to assess road conditions and determine maintenance and rehabilitation priorities, with implementation scheduled to begin in 2027. The ministry also plans to introduce new toll road projects in 2027 to ensure sustainable road maintenance and strengthen funding for the sector.

Regarding the Jordan National Building Council, Abu Samen highlighted the role of its technical and structural engineering committees, which comprise experts from universities and the private sector, in supporting government institutions through studies, on-site inspections, technical reports and recommendations to address structural safety concerns.

Government Tenders Department Director General Mahmoud Khleifat said the department awarded 97 tenders worth approximately JD165.012 million from the beginning of the year through Wednesday.

While the number of awarded tenders remained unchanged from the previous year, their value increased by 16.5 percent, he said, adding that bids for additional tenders worth JD44.825 million are currently under review.

Khleifat said the ministry closely monitors tendering procedures, responses to inquiries and the issuance of tender addenda to shorten processing times, enhance transparency and expedite contract awards, noting that the department uses an electronic procurement system.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDC) Director General Amer Dughmi outlined the corporation's proposed JD13.347 million budget for 2027.

Projected sales revenues stand at approximately JD11.647 million, while operating revenues from rentals and services are estimated at JD1.7 million, up 13 percent. Current expenditure increased to approximately JD4.047 million.

Dughmi said the corporation is working to expand affordable housing options across governorates, particularly for low-income households, by strengthening partnerships with the private sector and real estate contractors and establishing an interest subsidy fund.

The corporation is exploring housing solutions for various segments of society, including dedicated funds for beneficiaries and interest subsidy mechanisms in cooperation with financing institutions.

Dughmi said consultations with relevant stakeholders are underway ahead of the announcement of strategic partners for the fund, with implementation of the proposed housing initiatives expected to begin in early 2027.

//Petra// AJ