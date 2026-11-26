MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Arab Bridge Maritime won the 2026 Shipping Leadership Award on Thursday during the Robban Assafina Shipping Forum and Awards 2026 in Beirut, which brought together more than 250 companies from the Middle East and North Africa.

The award recognized the company's leadership, strategic vision, and response to regional and international changes and challenges, alongside fleet modernization, improved operational efficiency, expanded services and shipping routes, and record financial and operational results.

Arab Bridge Maritime General Manager Adnan Abadlah said the award reflects the success of the company's modernization and expansion strategy, strengthening its position among leading regional and international maritime operators.

He noted that the honor is a point of pride for the company's three founding shareholder nations, Jordan, Egypt, and Iraq, demonstrating the competitiveness and success of joint Arab economic ventures.

Abadlah added that Arab Bridge Maritime has made significant progress in recent years by upgrading its vessels, entering new markets and shipping routes, diversifying revenue streams, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing customer services.

//Petra// HA