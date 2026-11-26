MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 26 (Petra) -- Under the patronage of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the 26th National Olive Festival and Rural Products Exhibition opened Thursday at the exhibition center at Mecca Mall in Amman, benefiting more than 4,000 farmers, producers and rural households directly and indirectly.

Organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, the festival runs through Dec. 5 and provides a marketing platform for local agricultural and rural products, supporting economic empowerment and income generation.

Representing His Majesty at the opening ceremony, Agriculture Minister Saeb Khreisat said the annual event provides an important marketing platform for strengthening the national economy and increasing the incomes of rural households, producers and farmers.

Reviewing the agricultural sector's achievements, Khreisat said the sector recorded growth of 7.8 percent in the second quarter of the year, outperforming all other economic sectors.

He noted that the festival showcases olive oil, olive-based products and a wide range of goods produced by rural households.

Festival Director Abdullah Qudah told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the event connects local producers directly with consumers, showcasing a year's worth of work by farmers, productive households and cooperatives through locally produced olive oil, traditional homemade preserves and handicrafts. He said the festival has evolved into an effective marketing platform within an integrated framework for economic empowerment, quality assurance and innovation.

Qudah noted that the number of beneficiaries ranged from 750 to 800 in previous years before rising to 1,150 in 2025 and surpassing 4,000 this year, despite the exhibition space remaining unchanged at 11,000 square meters.

He said olive oil offered at the festival underwent rigorous testing using advanced equipment to detect adulteration with other oils, alongside acidity testing, with lower acidity levels generally indicating higher quality.

Festival organizers also collected honey samples for testing in cooperation with the Royal Scientific Society (RSS) to detect adulteration, including the addition of sugars, with QR codes affixed to each container.

Qudah highlighted efforts to reduce agricultural waste by processing slightly damaged and surplus fruits and vegetables into vinegar and jams, alongside showcasing medicinal and aromatic plants.

Regarding pricing, he said the ministry has refrained from setting prices, allowing market supply and demand to determine them and consumers to make informed purchasing decisions. He emphasized that quality is determined not by price alone but also by product composition and concentration levels.

//Petra// AJ