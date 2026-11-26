Ukraine Strikes Russian Airfield And Transneft Oil Hub
Missile forces struck the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region using a Neptune coastal missile system operated by the Ukrainian Navy. Su-34 fighter-bombers are based there.
The results of the strike and the extent of the damage to the infrastructure are being assessed.
“Ukrainian strike capabilities also reached Bashkortostan. A hit was recorded on the premises of the Subkhankulovo linear production and dispatch station. It is a Transneft hub through which oil from Western Siberia and Bashkortostan is transported,” the General Staff said.
The destruction of an oil storage tank has been confirmed, and a fire broke out on the station's premises.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike two Russian oil refineries
As Ukrinform reported, a long-range strike operation by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) destroyed a unique Russian aerospace reconnaissance system.
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