MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this at a press conference at Ukrinform dedicated to honoring the volunteer's memory and presenting the idea of a Ukrainian edition of the book.

According to the author, the idea came to her after one of the family's trips to a pet shop, where they bought crickets for their pets. Some of the insects were released into the wild because the family felt sorry for them being used as animal feed.

“After one of those pet shop visits, I sat down and wrote a story about a cricket that had gone away and didn't want to be a meal,” Miller said.

In August 2025, she self-published the book and submitted it for several U.S. literary awards. On the day her son was killed, the book received one of the awards. At the time, the author did not yet know of his death and sent him a message.

“I texted him and said: 'Hayden, I won an award, and I wouldn't have done that if it wasn't for you. You inspired me.' Of course, he didn't respond because he had gone. We didn't find out until several days later that he was killed,” the writer said.

Later, she came to see the cricket as a symbolic representation of her son.

“It was like Hayden was this cricket – confronted by one obstacles and another to do something special with his life,” Miller said, expressing hope that Ukrainian children would also have the opportunity to read the book.

Deputy Minister for Veterans Affairs Oleksandr Husarov stressed the importance of preserving the memory of foreigners who came to Ukraine's defense.

“Justice and the sense of justice have no nationality. That is why the deed of someone who felt called to stand up for justice and come to fight in Ukraine must be etched in our memory,” he said.

Oles“Bars” Mosenko, deputy head of the Veteran Corps NGO, also emphasized that the volunteer's heroism had become part of the history of the Ukrainian military.

“He proved that freedom knows no borders and brotherhood in arms has no nationality,” Mosenko said, expressing his condolences to the volunteer's mother and thanking her for raising her son.

Olena Tsehelnyk, a representative of the U.S.-based Weatherman Foundation, spoke about the support it provides to the families of foreign service members who have been killed or gone missing in Ukraine. In particular, the foundation assists with payments, identification and the repatriation of fallen service members' remains.

“We believe it is our duty as Ukrainians to help the family,” she said.

Serhii Tomilenko, Head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine, said the organization was working on a publication about Hayden's story and the idea of publishing the book. The article is to be distributed, among other places, through Ukrainian frontline newspapers.

“For Ukrainians, it is important to receive stories of resilience through this print media and to create stories that inspire,” Tomilenko said.

During the event, representatives of the National Union of Journalists presented the volunteer's mother with the public award“Mother of a Soldier” and a traditional Ukrainian scarf as a protective keepsake.

Hayden Fisher Miller (February 15, 1999 – October 9, 2025) was an American service member, a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army and a volunteer who was killed defending Ukraine. After completing his service in the U.S. Army, he decided to join the fight against Russian aggression.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. volunteers who were killed defending Ukraine were honored in Kyiv