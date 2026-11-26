MENAFN - AzerNews) Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Azerbaijan's women's volleyball team, DH Volley, will play its next match in the CEV Challenge Cup today.

The team, coached by Durval De Santana Nunes, will take on Poland's LKS in the opening match of this stage of the competition.

The match will be held at the Sports Hall of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Baku, with the first serve scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time.

DH Volley secured its place in this stage after eliminating Denmark's Holte in the previous round. The Azerbaijani side won the first leg 3–1 before claiming a 3–0 victory in the return match, advancing with two wins.

Azerbaijan's women's volleyball team, DH Volley, will play its next match in the CEV Challenge Cup today.

The team, coached by Durval De Santana Nunes, will take on Poland's LKS in the opening match of this stage of the competition.

The match will be held at the Sports Hall of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in Baku, with the first serve scheduled for 6:00 p.m. local time.

DH Volley secured its place in this stage after eliminating Denmark's Holte in the previous round. The Azerbaijani side won the first leg 3–1 before claiming a 3–0 victory in the return match, advancing with two wins.