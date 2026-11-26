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Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said that if oil and natural gas prices remain at their current levels, inflation in the United Kingdom could peak at a lower rate than previously forecast by the central bank.

Bailey noted that since the Bank of England prepared its November forecasts, oil prices had fallen by approximately 10%, while natural gas prices had declined by 4%.

"If prices remain at current levels, the peak in inflation will be lower," Bailey stressed.

Highlighting the volatility of energy prices, the governor emphasized that crude oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz had returned close to previous levels. However, he said it remained difficult to predict how the situation would develop in the coming period.

Bailey also pointed out the importance of monitoring prices of refined petroleum products, such as diesel, separately from crude oil prices.

According to him, the Russia-Ukraine war and China's periodic restrictions on exports of refined petroleum products are also affecting prices. As he noted, Europe's capacity to produce diesel fuel remains limited.

The governor added that rising energy costs had so far not significantly affected the prices of other goods and services.

Bailey also said the UK economy had proved more resilient than expected and that the deterioration in the labour market had halted. These factors, he noted, would be taken into account when preparing future inflation forecasts.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Deputy Governor Clare Lombardelli said the central bank expected food inflation to rise to approximately 5% next year.

It is worth recalling that on November 5, the Bank of England raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 4%. The decision was justified by growing inflationary pressures stemming from rising energy prices amid the conflict in the Middle East.

In its Monetary Policy Report published the same day, the bank forecast that annual inflation would average 4.9% in the second quarter of 2027 before declining as the impact of higher energy prices gradually subsided.

According to the UK's Office for National Statistics, annual inflation rose to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September. Transport costs, particularly higher motor fuel prices, made the largest contribution to the increase.

The Bank of England is expected to announce its next interest rate decision on December 17.

Image: Toby Melville / Reuters