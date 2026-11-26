National Bank
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 08:07 AM EST - National Bank: Today launched the No-Fee Everyday Account for individuals, offering unlimited electronic transactions with no fixed monthly fees and no minimum required balance. It offers unlimited electronic transactions. This new option expands the Bank's offering and responds to evolving client needs and preferences by providing a simple and accessible solution for everyday banking. National Bank shares T are trading unchanged at $202.58.
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