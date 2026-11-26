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VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1911 Gold Corporation (“ 1911 Gold” or the“ Company”) (TSXV: AUMB; FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an amendment agreement with Haywood Securities Inc. (“ Haywood”), as lead Agent and sole bookrunner, on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. and Ventum Financial Corp. (together with Haywood, the“ Agents”), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to increase the size of the previously announced“best efforts” private placement offering to up to C$14,100,000 (the“ Upsized Offering”).

Pursuant to the Upsized Offering, the Agents have agreed to sell, on a“best efforts” private placement basis, any combination of (i)“Canadian development expenses” flow-through units of the Company (the“ CDE Units”) at a price of C$0.4795 per CDE Unit (the“ CDE Issue Price”); and (ii) units of the Company (the“ Units” and together with the CDE Units, the“ Offered Units”) at a price of C$0.35 per Unit (the“ Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the sale of Offered Units of up to C$14,100.000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (a“ Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a“ Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share (a“ Warrant Share”) at a price per Warrant Share of $0.60 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

Each CDE Unit will consist of one Common Share and one Warrant, which Common Shares and Warrants will be issued as“flow-through shares” with respect to“Canadian development expenses” (each within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the“ Tax Act”)).

The Company has granted the Agents an option to sell up to an additional 15% of the Upsized Offering in any combination of: Units at the Issue Price, and CDE Units at the CDE Issue Price (the " Agents' Option”), exercisable in whole or in part at any time up to 48 hours prior to the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

The Offered Units will be offered and sold to eligible purchasers pursuant to the listed issuer financing prospectus exemption (the“ LIFE Exemption”) under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and OSC Rule 45-513 in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Units may also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, on a private placement basis pursuant to one or more exemptions from registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and in other qualifying jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States that are mutually agreed to by the Company and the Agents on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws.

For the CDE Units, the Company, pursuant to the provisions in the Tax Act, shall use an amount equal to the gross proceeds of the sale of the CDE Units to incur, after the Closing Date (as defined below) and prior to December 31, 2027,“Canadian development expenses” that will, provided proposed amendments to the Tax Act released by the Department of Finance (Canada) on September 15, 2026, are enacted in the form proposed, constitute "immediate Canadian development expenses" (as defined in such proposed amendments) (“ Qualifying Expenditures”). The Company shall renounce the Qualifying Expenditures so incurred to the initial purchasers of the CDE Units effective on or before December 31, 2027.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units shall be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offered Units to be issued under the Upsized Offering pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to resale restrictions pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an amended and restated offering document (the“ Offering Document”) related to the Upsized Offering of Offered Units pursuant to the LIFE Exemption that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at and on the Company's website at Prospective investors of the Offered Units under the LIFE Exemption should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Upsized Offering is expected to close on or about December 17, 2026 or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree (the " Closing Date "), and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“ TSXV”) and the applicable securities regulatory authorities. The Upsized Offering is subject to final acceptance of the TSXV.

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Agents a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Upsized Offering and that number of non-transferable compensation options (the“ Compensation Options”) as is equal to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Offered Units sold under the Upsized Offering. Each Compensation Option will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price equal to the Issue Price for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Upsized Offering.

The Offered Units have not been registered and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to make a decision on restarting operations in the future, highlighting a unique investment opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around centralized, infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and exploration land package are located in an area of importance to Indigenous Nations, communities, and rights-holders. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, respectful, and meaningful communication while also engaging with other stakeholders, to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Shaun Heinrichs

President and Chief Executive Officer

(604) 674-1293

ir@1911gold.com



CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing and completion of the Upsized Offering (and the Agents' Option in respect thereof), the anticipated use of the proceeds from the Upsized Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV, the tax treatment of the securities issued under the Upsized Offering, the incurrence and renunciation of Qualifying Expenditures by the Company under the Tax Act, and the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

While 1911 Gold has not made a production decision, should 1911 Gold make such a decision in the future without a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that 1911 Gold will make a production decision, and, if it does, there is no guarantee that any production will begin as anticipated or at all or that any anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to make a positive decision to commence production would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve any anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's cash flow and future profitability.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.