On the 25th of November, 2026 at the ECOWAS Commission's head quarters in Abuja, Nigeria, during the jury deliberations for the second edition of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award, the Director of Cabinet of the ECOWAS Commission, Ambassador Stephan Sylvain Sambou, visited members of the independent Jury alongside the Director of Communication, Mr. Joel Ahofodji. The visit also featured the unveiling of the official award trophy ahead of the 2027 award ceremony.

Addressing the Jury members during the session, Ambassador Sambou underscored the importance of strategic communication and active media engagement in boosting the visibility and impact of community programmes and policies. Ambassador Sambou noted that the Commission is working closely with the Directorate of Communication to sharpen its communication strategy so that communication serves as a key pillar of the commission's mandate. He stressed that communication is particularly critical in the current regional environment, where the Community faces a challenging context in rebuilding public trust among West African citizens.

Highlighting the relevance of the Jury's work, Ambassador Sambou underscored that their mandate and engagement are directly aligned with the Commission's priorities. He encouraged the jurors and conveyed the support and positive momentum of the commission as deliberations continue.

During the visit, Mr. Joel Ahofodji, director of Communication, unveiled the official trophy designed for the winners of the second edition of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award.

Welcoming Ambassador Sambou, Jury President Professor Abdoulie Gassama expressed deep appreciation for the visit and praised the design of the new trophy as a marked improvement over the maiden edition.

Jury members also voiced their readiness to support the visibility of the initiative and highlight regional milestones through their respective platforms as deliberations continue.

Ambassador Sambou's courtesy visit highlights the support of leadership of the ECOWAS Commission for the second edition of the ECOWAS Media Excellence Award reinforcing ECOWAS's resolve to keep media engagement at the heart of its mandate.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).