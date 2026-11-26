MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal after consultations with tea industry stakeholders in the Darjeeling hills said on Thursday that the central government will launch an international marketing campaign to promote Darjeeling tea, and introduce freight support measures for exporters.

“To increase exports of our tea, so that the tea industry here gets better prices, we are announcing an international level marketing campaign under the exports promotion mission and a decision has been taken on that," Goyal said in Kurseong.

The minister also announced support for tea exporters facing high inland freight costs. He announced a scheme under the Export Promotion Mission.

Goyal has also announced measures to improve auction transparency and share, curb misuse of the Darjeeling geographical indication (GI) tag (such as cheaper imported tea sold under the Darjeeling name), and streamline Tea Board processes.

Goyal shared suggestions he received during a Chai Pe Charcha session with stakeholders. "Some suggestions were related to the Tea Board and chat changes we can bring about so that in the future business becomes easier and decisions have been taken immediately. Some suggestions were related to the issue of increasing exports, and what steps can be taken,” a report from NDTV Profit cited Goyal.

Known as the world's best tea, Darjeeling Tea in 2004 was the first Indian product to win a geographical indication (GI) tag. However, the tea industry in the area is currently facing challenging times with the fall in production in the hills.

“India is the world's largest producer of black tea and second largest producer of tea and India makes all kinds of tea and sells it across the world,” Goyal said stressing stronger research to improve the quality of tea.

India exported tea worth around Rs 8,718 crore during FY 2025-26, up 16 per cent on an YoY basis.

-IANS

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