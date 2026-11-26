MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Nov 26 (IANS ) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Thursday alleged that corruption in education had reached even the books children read in school libraries.

Addressing students at an awards ceremony in Chennai, the Chief Minister urged them to question wrongdoing when it affected their lives and said people's familiarity with corruption was no reason to tolerate it.

Speaking at Neelankarai on the opening day of a two-day event organised by his party, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Vijay said he wanted students to hear his concerns even if his remarks drew accusations that he was politicising the occasion.

“Corruption has been around for a long time, but people have grown used to it. We should not let it pass,” he said.

Responding to those who questioned whether corruption could ever be rooted out, Vijay asked whether it could at least be brought under control. He claimed that steps already taken in that direction had shaken some of those involved.

Turning to the education sector, Vijay recalled an exchange with opposition parties after he referred to three files he had with him. When his opponents challenged him to open them, he said, he did so immediately.

He cited books meant for school libraries as one example of the wrongdoing he alleged. Vijay also alleged that artificial intelligence had been used to facilitate corruption, even as students looked to the technology to drive progress across several fields.

He referred to alleged irregularities in Coimbatore and said he did not yet know what had happened in Tiruchirappalli, Tirunelveli or Cuddalore. He expected details to emerge one by one.

Returning to his message for the students, Vijay asked how they could remain silent spectators when decisions in public life affected them directly. Referring to himself as their elder brother, he told the gathering,“Your brother will always guide you in the right direction.”

The TVK presents awards and scholarships each year to students who excel in the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations. The first phase of this year's awards ceremony took place in Chennai on November 4. The second phase brings together students from nine districts. The students chosen to receive awards and scholarships from Vijay come from Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Perambalur, Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Tiruchirappalli.