MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 26 (IANS) The Janata Dal (United) has expanded its organisational structure in Bihar, with party state president Umesh Kushwaha announcing a new list of office-bearers on Thursday.

The party issued a letter from the office of Umesh Kushwaha in this ragard and said the leaders have been given new responsibilities.

Under the organisational expansion, three leaders have been appointed state vice-presidents, eight as state general secretaries and 11 as state secretaries.

According to the list released by Umesh Kushwaha, Ramcharitra Singh, Vijay Sahni and Vishwanath Singh have been appointed state vice-presidents.

The eight leaders appointed as state general secretaries are Randhir Singh, Raj Kumar Singh, Amar Kumar Chaudhary, alias Bhagwan Chaudhary, Dr Ajay Kumar, Murtuza Ali Qaiser, Rajkumar Jha, Raghunath Sharma and Omprakash Singh 'Setu'.

Manish Kumar has been assigned the dual responsibility of state general secretary and head of the party's IT operations at the headquarters.

The 11 leaders appointed as state secretaries include Shyam Kumar Rai, Anjani Kumar Singh, Vijay Vishwakarma, Abhishek Patel, Suddud Sai, Shivesh Kumar, Rahul Sarin, Rahul Khandelwal, Mohan Singh Chandravanshi, Rajesh Pal and Ranjan Bind.

With this expansion, the JD(U) has assigned organisational responsibilities to leaders from different districts to strengthen its state-level organisational structure and improve coordination among party workers.

The party believes the appointments will help strengthen the organisation and provide fresh momentum to its activities across Bihar.

The organisational expansion comes at a time when the JD(U) has intensified its outreach activities following the recent observance of 'Sushasan Diwas' (Good Governance Day) on November 24.

The party is also conducting its 'Nitish Samwad' (Nitish Dialogue) programme, under which workers are reaching out to people to highlight the achievements and development initiatives undertaken during Nitish Kumar's tenure as Chief Minister.

Through the initiative, the party aims to communicate its governance record to the public and mobilise support at the grassroots level.