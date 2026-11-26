MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) Argentina's Ambassador to India, Mariano Agustin Caucino, on Thursday offered his country's solidarity with the loved ones of the 2008 26/11 Mumbai terror attack victims and expressed rejection of terrorism in all its forms. In an interview with IANS, the diplomat spoke about how India has been suffering due to terrorism and expressed Argentina's support for New Delhi's fight against terrorism.

Caucino stated that terrorism is changing and evolving to surprise countries and emphasised the need for international community to work together to prevent and combat it.

"First of all, our solidarity with the Indian people, Indian government, for the remembrance of this terrible attack. Our thoughts are with those people who lost loved ones. And, of course, rejection of terrorism in all its forms. We know what terrorism is. And Argentina is always supporting life and against terror," he said.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

Caucino said that Argentina is always against terrorism and recalled the terror attacks on Israeli Embassy in 1992 and the Jewish Community Centre building in 1994.

"Terrorism evolves in the way that it is always changing the way it acts and it is always changing in order to surprise societies and states and governments. But, governments have to work together in order to prevent and to combat terrorism and to impede that some other states, part of the international system, harbour this type of situation.

"We know what India is suffering on an almost daily basis. Argentina also suffered two terrorist attacks in the '90's. We lost more than 100 people in one attack against the Israeli Embassy in 1992. There was also an attack on the Jewish Community Centre building in 1994. So, we know firsthand what that means and that's why we are always supporting India in this fight," he added.

Caucino also said that the ties between India and Argentina are on a good path and highlighted the growing economic cooperation between the two nations.

"Fortunately, it's on a very good path. We are reaching a level of interaction in terms of the economy field. Today, India has become our sixth largest partner. Our economic relationship between the two countries has reached almost USD 7 billion. It is increasing every year and it is also in the framework of a high degree of complementarity that the economies of South American nations and Indian economy enjoy. So, Argentina and India are becoming really strategic partners as we signed a few years ago."