MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 26 (IANS) Former Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Thursday took a swipe at AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal over the political rally in Moga, which he alleged was funded with government money.

Jakhar asked whether Kejriwal would again stay at the home of a Khalistan Commando Force activist during this visit, as he said Kejriwal had done in 2017.

He alleged that the AAP was inducting gangsters and thugs into the party under what he called its declared policy of using persuasion, punishment, division, fighting and quarrelling.

He asked whether the party would now give election tickets to separatists as well. He said the situation in Punjab had steadily deteriorated since AAP came to power and alleged that creating an atmosphere of fear among the public was part of the party's policy.

Jakhar said that, given the political character of Moga rally, it could hardly be called an official state-level government event. He urged the officials who organised the rally to review all applicable laws and rules before approving its bills, saying that everyone involved in the alleged misuse of Punjab taxpayers' money would be held accountable.

In a social media post about AAP's alleged links to separatist forces and what he described as its policy of fomenting unrest, Jakhar wrote:“Today, as Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia celebrate Constitution Day, can they tell us where the Constitution says that AAP is allowed to win elections through 'persuasion, inducements, punishment, division, fighting and quarrelling, truth and lies'?

“Now that they are in Moga, will they also induct into the party the alleged supporter of the Khalistan Commando Force at whose home Kejriwal stayed in 2017? Will they add him to the army of gangsters and criminals they have already recruited into the party to spread chaos and unrest in Punjab?”

“The people of Punjab see the proof on their streets every day. They hear the gunfire and live with its consequences,” Jakhar added.