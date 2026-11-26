MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Department of Urban Development (DoUD) under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), organised a national workshop here on Thursday to help cities prepare bankable projects and move towards market-based financing of urban infrastructure.

The workshop provided handholding to cities on different aspects of preparing and financing urban projects. The sessions covered the Urban Challenge Fund (UCF) architecture, international examples of how projects under each vertical were financed, the statement from the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs said.

Further, the event discussed reforms and enablers such as means to improve own-source revenue, the urban road reform initiative, city economic plans, carbon credit markets and the expectations of private investors.

Another session on public–private partnerships (PPP) covered project screening, structuring, risk allocation, revenue streams followed by city specific experiences.

Municipal Commissioners and Chiefs of Development Authorities from over 25 million cities and State Mission Directors attended the workshop, along with sectoral experts and senior officials from the department.

Financial institutions, including Asian Development Bank (ADB), the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), also participated in the event.

Satendra Singh, Secretary, Department of Urban Development (DoUD) stressed the need to change the government's approach towards urban development and build capacities in order to conceptualise and ground transformative projects across the urban landscape.

“The workshop is an affirmative step in that direction to equip cities with the skills and ideas required to submit bankable projects under UCF,” he added.

Cities formed groups, ideated and structured priority projects based on learnings during the workshop and cross-learnings from peer states, and reported their outcomes and proposed projects during the session.

The UCF has been designed as a shift from a grant-based approach to a market-linked, reform-driven and outcome-oriented framework for urban infrastructure. A Central Assistance of Rs 1 lakh crore is provisioned to catalyse nearly Rs 4 lakh crore of investment, the statement noted.

-IANS

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