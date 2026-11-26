MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 26 (IANS) Former J&K chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president, Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday asked Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to cancel the extension MoU with the BRO in order to resolve the raging controversy over the ecology in the Sheshnag area en route to Shri Amarnath Cave shrine.

Addressing a media conference here today, Mehbooba Mufti said,“This is not politics for us, it is a question of our survival. Sheshnag lake is listed among the 14 most threatened glacial lakes in the World.

“Out of nearly 700 lakes, J&K has already lost over 300. This disaster must be prevented from taking place”, she said. She questioned the Jammu and Kashmir government over the extension granted to the proposed Sheshnag project, asking Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to explain why the extension was given and demanding cancellation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

She said the Chief Minister must withdraw the extension and cancel the MoU, while making the agreement public. She expressed serious concern over the proposed activities at Sheshnag near the Amarnath shrine, stating that Kashmir falls in a seismic zone and already has around 700 lakes facing environmental threats.

She alleged that tree felling, construction of wider roads and transportation of heavy machinery, including JCBs, to the area could further aggravate environmental concerns.

Questioning the government's permission for the activities, she asked how construction could be undertaken in such a sensitive area and raised concerns over the impact on the sanctity and ecological balance of Sheshnag.

Mehbooba Mufti also questioned why she was not allowed to visit the site and sought clarity over a minister's recent visit, saying no photographs or videos of the visit had been made public.

She alleged that people protesting against the project were being detained, their mobile phones seized and those signing petitions were being harassed. Referring to the cloudburst in Kishtwar, she said people had united during the disaster and called for similar collective efforts to protect Kashmir's fragile environment.

Describing Sheshnag as an important part of Kashmir's religious, cultural and historical identity, she said the Amarnath shrine and its surroundings must be protected. She said a group of renowned environmental scientists must visit the area and then make their findings public to address the fears of the common man.

It must be recalled that both J&K government and the BRO have asserted that the work going on the track at Sheshnag is not affecting the ecology in the area.