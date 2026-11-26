MENAFN - IANS) Panna, Nov 26 (IANS) A young tigress has died after getting trapped in a clutch wire snare in the forests of Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, with the Forest Department suspecting that she remained trapped for several days and eventually died of starvation.

The carcass of the dead tigress was found in Manki beat of Panna forest range under the North Panna Forest Division. Forest officials reached the spot on Thursday after receiving information and found a clutch wire snare tightly wrapped around the tigress's neck.

Krishna Maravi, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of the North Panna Forest Division, said the local Forest Range Officer informed him about the incident over the telephone between 11.30 a.m. and noon.

"After receiving the information, I reached the spot along with the Forest Range Officer and other staff. During the inspection, a clutch wire snare was found around the tigress's neck," Maravi said.

He said the tigress appeared to be young and officials suspected that the snare had remained around her neck for several days, making it difficult for her to hunt.

"It is suspected that the tigress was unable to hunt because of the snare and eventually died of starvation. The presence of a clutch wire snare around her neck is a criminal act, and we are investigating the incident as a case of poaching," he said.

The Forest Department has launched an investigation to identify those responsible for setting the snare. Officials are also trying to ascertain whether the tigress had any cubs.

Maravi said the department would examine its previous records and data available on the M-STrIPES (Monitoring System for Tigers – Intensive Protection and Ecological Status) system to determine whether the tigress had earlier been spotted with cubs.

Meanwhile, wildlife activist Ajay Dube alleged serious lapses in wildlife protection in the North Panna division and questioned how poachers could operate in an area adjoining a tiger reserve.

"This is not an accident. This is murder by negligence. North Panna Division has become a death trap for tigers," Dube said.

He alleged that poachers were operating openly near the reserve and questioned the Forest Department's failure to prevent such incidents.