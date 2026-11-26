Bank customers in Bengaluru will have to wait until Monday to visit their branches, as the city's banks are scheduled to close for three days beginning Friday. Karnataka banks will be closed on Friday, followed by the normal fourth Saturday bank holiday on November 28 and Sunday, November 29.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November 2026 holiday calendar lists November 27 as a regional bank holiday in Karnataka. As a result, bank branches in Bengaluru and other places affected by the holiday will be closed. However, banks in other states will continue to function as usual.

Why Are Banks Closed in Bengaluru on November 27?

November 27 is a bank holiday in Bengaluru and other areas of Karnataka to commemorate Kanakadasa Jayanti.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of Kanakadasa, a well-known 16th-century Kannada poet, saint, and Lord Krishna follower. He is recognized for his religious works and contributions to Kannada literature and the Bhakti movement. Kanakadasa Jayanti is celebrated throughout Karnataka, and the state government has included it in its yearly public holiday calendar. The holiday also applies to banks in the state that follow the RBI's regional holiday schedule.

Three Days of Bank Holidays: Check Dates

This week, Bengaluru residents will get a three-day respite from usual banking services. Here's the whole schedule:

On Friday, November 27, banks in Karnataka closed for Kanakadasa Jayanti. Saturday, November 28: Banks closed for the fourth Saturday of the month. Sunday, November 29: Banks are closed owing to the customary weekly holiday. Banks in Bengaluru are set to reopen on Monday, November 30, with usual branch operations.

Are ATMs, UPI, and internet banking services available?

Although bank branches will remain closed, clients need not be concerned about most internet banking services. UPI payments, mobile banking, online banking, and ATM services are often available even during bank holidays. Customers may continue to make online payments, transfer funds, and check their account balances. People who need to visit a branch for services such as cash deposits or withdrawals at the counter, cheque-related procedures, or document verification must wait until Monday.

Will government offices also remain closed?

Yes, November 27 is designated as a public holiday in Karnataka for Kanakadasa Jayanti. As a result, Karnataka's government offices are anticipated to close. However, vital services, including emergency departments, will continue to function as usual.