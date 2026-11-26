Mimi Chakraborty Registry Marriage: The wedding bells are ringing in Tollywood during the wedding season. From the small screen to the big screen of Bengali cinema, actor after actor are getting married this Agrahayana

Wedding bells are ringing again in Tollywood this Thursday evening. One of the Bengali film industry's leading actresses, Mimi Chakraborty, is getting married today. Mimi is wrapping up her registry marriage in Kolkata today itself. But the grand wedding celebration will happen up in the hills. The social wedding will take place in her hometown, Jalpaiguri. Tollywood sources have confirmed this news.

It is known that the groom is Siddhartha Dutta. He is a merchant navy officer by profession. But is Mimi Chakraborty doing an arranged marriage? There is a lot of speculation about this, but no. After a passionate love affair, Mimi and Siddhartha have finally decided to tie the knot. Although they are doing the legal marriage in the city on November 26, the bride and groom's wedding ceremony will be held in their hometown Jalpaiguri next month.

According to sources, Mimi and Siddhartha are getting married very privately on Thursday. There is also a blessing ceremony along with the legal marriage on the evening of November 26. But the guest list there includes close family members and Mimi's close friends. However, the former MP and actress bride is unwilling to speak publicly about this right now.

Although they are getting married as a family on Thursday, Mimi and Siddhartha will both have their social wedding in Kalimpong. The girl from North Bengal is returning to her roots to start a new chapter in her life. More news from Tollywood sources, Mimi and Siddhartha will both leave the city on December 2. The wedding ceremony will gradually gather momentum in Kalimpong from December 3. There are also several phases in the wedding. However, how they will dress for the wedding has not yet been revealed. The bride and groom are keeping their lips sealed.

Meanwhile, Mimi Chakraborty's registry marriage card is viral on social media. According to the information on the card, Mimi Chakraborty's registry marriage is on November 26. But Mimi has not yet clearly stated where and when she is doing her legal marriage in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing in Pandapara of Jalpaiguri around the niece's wedding. Because the wedding ceremony is taking place in Kalimpong. Mimi and Siddhartha will leave Kolkata on December 2. Sangeet, Mehendi to garlanding and applying vermilion will all take place in the hills. The wedding ceremony will continue from December 3 to 5. Only close people from Tollywood and the cinema world will be present.